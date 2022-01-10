How female cricket has evolved over the years





While the majority of the momentous and historic events in cricket were created by the male side, women's cricket is slowly but surely catching up and bringing more historic moments into the game. Women's cricket is already gaining popularity and has reached new heights in recent years. The development of female cricket is making a difference, and female cricket is gaining popularity and enjoying the same benefits as male cricket. So if you like betting on cricket matches then you should also start following some female cricketing moves. Cricket fans can have fun with the bet365 bonus code india, also for women's cricket in the future. This article will increase your knowledge about the development of female cricket and how they achieved it. History The Australian Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket Board were the first to establish a women's cricket team in 1934. Its popularity spread all over the world and that led to women's cricket playing on a global platform. After a few months, England formed their first female cricket team and went to Australia to meet the Australian female cricket team for three Test matches in which the England women's cricket team won two matches. After the England and Australia series, women's cricket was still played whenever they could afford to go. In 1958 the first Women's Cricket Council was established to improve women's cricket. The main goal of the council was to build bridges between countries and organize more global travel for women. The first members of the council were England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the Netherlands. Women's cricket gained more attention and council members grew after India (1973), West Indies (1973), Ireland (1982), Denmark (1983), Pakistan (1997) and Sri Lanka (1997) established their own women's cricket organizations . Shorter format recording The popularity of cricket has grown to new heights when the T20 format was introduced. T20 cricket also made women's cricket more popular and started to attract more spectators. In 2004 the first international women's T20 match was played between New Zealand and England. Australia's famous franchise league, Big Bash, helped boost the popularity of women's cricket when they launched a similar tournament for women. In 2009, ICC hosted the first ever Women T20 World Cup. The tournament was held simultaneously with the men's competition. The semi-finals and finals took place just after the men's match, which helped to attract more spectators for the women's match. For example, the Womens T20 World Cup gained more media attention and awareness. Getting the attention of sponsors The prize money for women's cricket is also similar to that of men's cricket as there are many viewers for each match. This gives sponsors more interest in female cricket. The prize money for the 2020 T20 World Cup for both men and women was the same at $1 million. ICC has stated that the prize pool of the 50 over format World Cup will also be the same for both men and women. What's next? Women are already getting a lot of attention in the sport, and they are doing quite well in terms of results. Apart from cricket, women's participation in sports such as basketball, football and badminton has grown and developed in all these sports in recent years.

