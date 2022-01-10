Wisconsin football: way too early look at 2022

This is part of a series that previews the 2022 outlook for Big Ten teams. Tomorrow: Iowa. Formerly: Ohio State, Michigan, the state of Michigan, the state of Penn

Wisconsin closed out the 2021 season with a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, as the Badgers’ bowl game success continues under Paul Chryst. Wisconsin is now 6-1 in bowl games since returning to Madison, as the Badgers finished the year at 9-4.

No one may call Wisconsin’s 2021 campaign a success, but the Badgers rallied to win 8 of their last 9 games after a brutal 1-3 start. It could have gotten ugly in the rush after the first month, but a solid culture of winning football kept players focused and played hard during the bowl game.

It’s probably unfair to get much out of 2020, when Wisconsin only played 7 games, but this is 2 years in a row where the Badgers failed to live up to the minimum expectation of winning the B1G West. This is the key off-season of the Chryst era as another disappointing year would show this program is headed in the wrong direction.

What worked in 2021

Former Wisconsin head coach Gary Andersen may be criticized a lot during his brief tenure with the Badgers, but Dave Aranda’s landing to lead the defense continues to pay off. Aranda brought the 3-4 defense to Wisconsin in 2013, and that side of the ball has only finished outside the top 20 in yards per play nationally since then.

Aranda and his successor Justin Wilcox have jobs as head coach at Power 5, but Jim Leonhard seems content in Madison despite how often his name is mentioned for high-level coaching positions. It must go on like this, as his defense was about as good as it gets in 2021.

The Wisconsin defense finished No. 1 in overall defense against FBS opponents, leaving at least 30 yards less per game than any team in the country. No one had any success playing the ball against the Badgers’ top defense, and Wisconsin was in 3rd place in pass defense.

It’s a shame the Badgers ended up with the record they set despite the best defense in the history of the program.

The Wisconsin run took a while to get going thanks to layoffs, injuries and transfers, but Braelon Allen emerged after the first month of the season and is the next big badger to decline. He was a key part of the Badgers’ offense for 9 games, rushing for over 100 yards in 8 of them.

Punter Andy Vujnovich has been fantastic all season in a division where field position is extremely important, setting a program record for yards per punt.

What didn’t work in 2021

Wisconsin’s passing game left a lot to be desired, and Graham Mertz came nowhere near a jump that would have instilled confidence that he could be the man to take his program to the next level. Mertz improved the trajectory after a really bad start to the passing game in which he turned the ball far too many times.

Mertz turned the ball 10 times with 2 touchdown passes in the first half of the regular season, and he threw 8 touchdowns with 5 turnovers in the second half plus the bowling game.

In his third season on the program, Mertz completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,958 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He took a small step in the right direction in 2021, but he didn’t show nearly enough progress, especially as Jack Coan led Notre Dame to an 11-win season with much better stats than Mertz. The passing game needs to improve and we’ll see what off-season changes are made on that side of the ball.

QB situation

This is probably Mertz’s team in 2022. There’s no quarterback on the roster ready to step in and even challenge Mertz to the runway going into the fall, and the only way he won’t start week 1 outside an injury or unforeseen circumstance if the badgers decide to make a move on a QB in the transfer portal.

The portal is extremely active right now with very talented players coming and going, but I bet Wisconsin is bringing in a quarterback for a few reasons. A quarterback looking for a new home should have better options if he’s good enough than the Badgers’ heavy attack.

A potential transfer QB should probably know that he has a good chance of starting straight away because if not, that’s his one-off transfer, and he’d be stuck if he doesn’t beat Mertz for the job. Would the coaching staff be willing to admit that Mertz is not the man and commit to someone else from the outside? I do not think so.

Key Losses

Wisconsin loses quite a few key starters from its defense, including linebackers Leo Chenal, Noah Burks and Jack Sanborn, as well as all of its secondary — cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar William, safeties Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder. Defensive ending Matt Henningsen also continues. As far as the ties lose defensively, I wouldn’t worry too much as they seem to reload every year regardless of player turnover.

Wisconsin loses its top 3 passcatchers alongside Jack Dunn in Danny Davis, Jake Ferguson and Kendric Pryor. Fullback John Chanel announced he will not be returning, and Wisconsin will have to replace entry-level offensive linemen Logan Bruss and Josh Seltzner.

Chryst still has to find a permanent replacement for former ddirector of player staff Saeed Khalif, who left for the state of Michigan in June. Additionally, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph left for a job with Virginia, so there could be some reshuffling of coaching roles. Maybe Wisconsin will bring in someone with new ideas on the offensive side of the ball? Badgers fans can only dream.

important returnees

The main returning player is Mertz. If he shows significant improvement, there’s no reason Wisconsin can’t be back in the B1G Championship Game.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike will be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and Wisconsin will return 3 starters on the offensive line – Tyler Beach, Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson – to block for Braelon Allen.

Keeanu Benton will be back in the nose and Isaiah Mullens in defence. Nick Herbig is set for a big season with outside linebacker.

Wisconsin will probably have a ton of competition in several position fights throughout the off-season without a ton of returning starters on either side of the ball, so we’ll be learning a lot of new names as we get closer to spring training.