Government says tennis player can be detained again even if he wins





Tennis star Novak Djokovic could be “detained” again if he wins an appeal against his last-minute visa cancellation, federal government lawyers argue, who deny the world number one would accept his “so-called ‘medical exemption'”. In a 13-page response published late Sunday to the appeal of the Serbian Federal Circuit Court, the interior minister argued that Djokovic’s claims of “procedural unfairness” and “illogicality” were unfounded. His letter from Tennis Australia gave “no medical reason why the applicant could not be vaccinated”. Novak Djokovic has been locked up in an immigration detention hotel as the world’s number 1 men’s tennis player awaits a court ruling on whether he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open later this month. (AP) The submission urged the court to avoid the 34-year-old’s “immediate release” and argued that even if such an order were issued, it would not prevent Djokovic’s “re-detention”. Nor would undoing the cancellation give the nine-time Australian Open a chance to defend its title for 2021, the government argued, saying the minister would then be able to decide whether to take “a new cancellation decision”. “It is sufficient that the court overturns the decision,” the filing said. “From the time those orders are made, the defendant will act on the basis that the applicant’s visa has not been canceled.” The department had sent Djokovic a document on Jan. 1, stating that his Australian travel statement “answers indicate”[d] That [he met] the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in Australia, where permitted by the jurisdiction of your arrival,” said Djokovic’s lawyers, published late Saturday. Given the email, “a visa not qualified by any relevant condition” and the “exemption” from AO organizers, Djokovic understood “that he had the right to enter Australia and Victoria and participate in the Australian Tennis Open”. The spotlight is on Novak Djokovic in court on Monday. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair, File) (AP) But the minister’s lawyers said the ministry’s email did not say that Djokovic’s “so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted.” It simply said that the applicant’s replies to its Australian traveler statement indicated that it met the requirements for “quarantine-free” travel to Australia,” the lawyers argued. “But that says nothing about the minister’s (or her deputy’s) power to question those answers, the evidence on which they were based, and conclude that a cancellation power under the law was enlivened upon his arrival in Australia,” they wrote. His appeal, in which his lawyers reveal that Tennis Australia’s “certificate of waiver” has been granted based on a December 16 positive PCR test for COVID-19, is due in court on Monday at 10 a.m. Djokovic’s lawyers argue that this diagnosis of the past six months is a medical reason to avoid vaccination according to the guidelines of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI). The government rejects this claim, pointing to this line in the ATAGI guideline: “Past infection with SARS-CoV-2 is not a contraindication to vaccination”. The positive PCR test itself emerged as a subject of controversy this weekend thanks to photos shared by fans on social media. They show Djokovic at an event at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade honoring young tennis players on December 17, the day after the test. It is unclear whether he knew the result of his test at that time.

