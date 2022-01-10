Michigan hockey coach fully supports his players competing in the Olympics

ANN ARBOR Michigan’s hockey team this year equaled a program record with five players competing in the World Junior Championships, an annual showcase of under-20 national hockey teams from around the world.

All five returned to the ice for the Wolverines as they kicked off the second half of their season on Saturday with a 4-1 win over No. 10 UMass. But head coach Mel Pearson may not have his entire roster of players available for long.

With the NHL opting out of participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing starting next month, countries will have to look elsewhere to fill their rosters, including NCAA teams.

Michigan (15-6-1) has an NCAA record of seven first-round picks on its roster. Five were drafted last July, including four in the first five picks: Defender Owen Power (No. 1, Buffalo Sabers), Striker Matty Beniers (No. 2, Seattle Kraken), Defender Luke Hughes (No. 4, New Jersey Devils ) and forward Kent Johnson (No. 5, Columbus Blue Jackets).

All four are off to a strong start this season and have a minimum of 18 points. With a rich talent pool in Ann Arbor this year, Olympic teams could be tempted by a handful of Wolverines.

Pearson said after Saturday’s win that Beniers, who had three points against UMass to give him 24 in 21 games this season, has already been invited to join Team USA.

Although Pearson said Hockey Canada has not yet sent out official invites to Michigan players, Power, who leads all NCAA defenders by 23 points, will reportedly represent Canada at the Olympics, according to multiple outlets.

The US and Canada will both begin tournaments on February 10, and the gold medal match is scheduled for February 20.

Michigan has four games scheduled during that period before concluding the regular season at Notre Dame on February 25 and 26.

Barring any mandatory quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test in Beijing, Michigan players competing in the Olympics would be back in time for the Big Ten tournament (March 4-19) and the NCAA tournament (March 25 – April 9 as the Wolverines qualify.

Every time you recruit good players, they will have opportunities, Pearson said. We can control what we can control, but we told the players: Hey, it’s a great opportunity. If they want to go, support them fully. They don’t come across those kinds of opportunities very often. As much as we’d love to have our team together, and we’re excited to finally get everyone back, it’s a great opportunity. Fully support them and look forward to getting them back as soon as they come home with a medal.

In Michigan, one game during the winter break without its WJC participants, Michigan Tech tied 0-0 on December 29. their prospects for the NCAA tournament. They are currently second in the conference, two points behind Minnesota, but also just two points ahead of fourth-place Ohio State.

With one month left until the Olympics start, the countries are still in the preparatory phase of selecting their teams. As the process progresses, more Michigan players will be able to receive invites. Johnson, who leads the team with 26 points, is on a long list of candidates for Canada, according to The Athletic.

It would obviously be an honour, but I don’t think anyone has been called about the roster yet, Johnson said after Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Thomas Bordeleau could be candidates for American Brisson, a 2020 first-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, leading the team by 13 goals after scoring two Saturdays.

Bordeleau missed his fourth game in a row on Saturday and hasn’t played since December 4.

Just went to reevaluate in the morning and see where theyre at, said Bordeleau Pearson and defenseman Jacob Truscott regarding their availability for Saturdays game against UMass.

Before the season started, college players competing in the Olympics seemed like a long shot. NHL players did not participate in the 2018 games for the first time since 1980. But the expectation was that the NHL would be present at the Olympics again in 2022. However, the league and federation agreed last month not to send players to Beijing due to an increase in COVID-19.

Everything could change tomorrow, next week, so see where it all plays out, Pearson said.