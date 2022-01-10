TABLE TENNIS: Too short for the Aminois





The year 2022 started with the final meeting of the first leg of the Pro B Championship for table tennis players from Amiens. And defeat on the wire for Arnaud Sellier’s players, 2/3.

Back after his absence from the last two meetings, Jesus Cantero (55) confronted with Florian Bourrassaud (97). And return Smashing for the Spaniard who quickly set the tone with a clear first set win, 11-4. More difficulty in the second round, the Amiens lost 7-11 before bouncing back with a win 11-5. Tested again by his opponent, Cantero failed to reverse the trend and gave in 7-11. After really tearing themselves apart at every point, the Amiens finally surrendered their arms to the beautiful, 9-11. Thus the Messins took the first point, 0/1. Tomi Lakatos (52) took over the match Esteban Dorr (68). Although often slightly in the lead, the Amiens didn’t manage to stand out enough and only closed after much fear, 14-12. In the second set, this time it was Messin who quickly took the advantage before Lakatos closed the gap to win again narrowly, 12-10. Still too big a gap at the start of the third round and the Amiens lost 7-11. Conversely, Dorr gradually climbed the hole created by Lakatos and also offered himself one last chance at the beauty, 10-12. In the end it was Messin who ended this second meeting of the afternoon with a victory. 6-11. The visitors then took a dangerous advantage at half-time, 0/2. As so often it stood out: Gregory Jean (74) to get his people back on track, this time measuring themselves against Diogo Chen (56). Very tight, the first set saw de Lorrain emerge victorious, 11-13, and it didn’t go well with the Amiens who bowed 5-11 on the second run. Jean then started a rebellion in the third set with a narrow victory 11-9. A performance reissued in the next round when the Amiens had embarked badly, 11-9. And Jean’s rebellion ended with a splendid victory, 11-5. The table tennis players of Amiens took a breath at this first point, 1/2. Tomi Lakatos (52) then returned to the podium with Florian Bourrassaud (97). The match started under good auspices for the Amiens who kept the dots chained together until they won 11-5 in the first series. Lakatos then maintained his cruising speed and continued into the next lap in the same manner, 11-5. The match between the two players was therefore quickly concluded with a third victory for the Amiens, 11-7. The locals equalized and continued the evening to the beautiful, 2/2. Again, the Amiens double consisted of: Gregory Jean (74) and Jesus Cantero (55). in front of them, Diogo Chen (56) and Esteban Dorr (68) for the last game of the day. And the Samarians took the lead in this part with a first test set won by a short header. 11-9. The second round was just like the previous one with a controlled win, 11-7. Small clash at the close of the match, Metz takes the third set in hand to win 9-11. And the Lorrainers pushed the game to its limits with another win 7-11. And in the end it was the visitors who took the last point of this first leg, 8-11. Oceane Kronek Photo credits: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr

