LaFontaine, Division I Goalkeeper of the Year, Signs Hurricanes Contract





Jack LaFontaine signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. He will receive $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level through the end of this season.

A third-round pick (No. 75) by the Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft, LaFontaine turns pro mid-college hockey season with the University of Minnesota. The 24-year-old goalkeeper from Mississauga, Ontario, was 12-8-0 with an average of 2.69 goals conceded and a save rate of .900 in 20 games. Last season, he won the Mike Richter Award, voted best goalkeeper in NCAA Division I, after scoring 22-7-0 with a GAA of 1.79, a save percentage of 0.934 and five shutouts in 29 games. He led Division I goals in wins and tied for second in save percentage and shutouts. LaFontaine was also named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, a First-Team All-American, and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to the best player in college hockey. “As the reigning Mike Richter Award recipient, Jack has proven he is ready to take the next steps in his career,” said Hurricanes CEO Don Waddell. “We love his athleticism and consistency and can’t wait for him to start his professional career.” LaFontaine may not have long to wait to make his NHL debut. Hurricanes keeper Antti Raanta was scratched for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday due to an upper body injury.Alex Lyon was recalled from the taxi crew and made 32 rescues. Frederik Andersen made 36 saves in a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday. Goalkeeper prospects Eetu Makiniemi (Chicago of the AHL) and Beck Warm (Norfolk of the ECHL) each is injured. “We’ll play it by ear and see what the goalkeeper situation is like here,” Waddell told The News & Observer. “We definitely want to give him a chance. … We need to find out what we have here.” LaFontaine played 96 collegiate games with Minnesota (2019-22) and the University of Michigan (2016-18). He had a 2.52 GAA, a 0.915 save percentage, and five shutouts. “We want to thank Jack for his contributions to the Gophers program and wish him the best as he embarks on his professional career,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said in a statement from the university.

