Trent Boult, Tim Southee lower Bangladesh to 27/5 after New Zealand’s 521/6d





A 200-plus run tie between skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway has given ICC World Test champions New Zealand a roaring start in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch. Bangladesh has already created some history by stunning New Zealand in the first test at Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui, but the Kiwis were dominant on a greenish field at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand have lost just one game here in their last eight Tests. Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of NZ vs BAN here. (LIVE SCORING CARD | LIVE STREAMING ) 8:35 AM IST: BAN 5 down oh dear! Make those five. Bangladesh has lost Liton Das, caught by Tom Blundell behind it. Trent Boult gets his third. Bangladesh is half behind with just 27 runs on board. This is a very different Bangladesh than in the first test. They completely failed in the bowling yesterday and now in the batting. Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali sit in the middle. 8:14 AM IST: BAN in trouble Bangladesh is really in trouble here, after Trent Boult and Tim Southee cleared the top four in no time. In response to the New Zealand mammoth 521/6, Bangladeshi lost Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque by single digits. Bangladesh 11/4 8:10 AM IS: NZ pile more After finishing Day 1 at 349/1, Tom Latham completed his double century as Devin Conway scored his second consecutive ton in this series, while New Zealand added 172 extra runs before declaring. Latham and Conway were fired for 252 and 109 respectively. Tom Blundell scored 57 points lower.

Bangladeshi bowlers, who wrote a memorable event during the first Test at Bay Oval, were sent on a learning hunt on Sunday on Day 1 of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch. New Zealand lost the toss and were asked to hit first on a lively Hagley Oval wicket. Home team skipper Tom Latham and his top order responded beautifully. Unbeaten at 186, Tom Latham cemented two key partnerships as New Zealand continued to pile up the points against an attack in Bangladesh that looked docile at times and leaked the fieldwork. Tom Latham put up 148 for the first wicket with Will Young (54) and was joined by Devon Conway, who was on the run for his third Test century when stumps were pulled. Latham’s 12th Test hundred, dotted with 28 boundaries, came from staying 278 balls down the middle. Bangladesh was devoid of ideas with the ball and was off the pitch, ruining missed opportunities. Litton Das dropped Young after the lunch break and the battering pair moved into the 100-run tie, the first opening partnership of three figures in the first innings of a New Zealand Test since 2012. Bangladesh also had no luck with the DRS on Sunday. Ebadot Hossain, who was Bangladesh’s man of the match in the first Test for his six wickets in New Zealand’s second innings, attacked in the ninth on Sunday and had Tom Latham out of lbw with his second and fifth deliveries. In both cases, the field umpire upheld Ebadot’s appeal and Latham had those decisions reviewed and overturned.

