No. 3 Men’s tennis close play on Miami Invite





Coral Gables, Florida. 3 Texas Men’s Tennis took three wins on the final day of Sunday’s Miami Spring Invite, including two in singles and one in doubles. Junior Nevin Arimilli and sophomore Evin McDonald took the singles wins while sophomores Micah Braswell and Cleeve Harper claimed one in doubles. In those games, Arimilli took a 6-1, 6-1 win over UCF’s Cooper White, McDonald claimed a 7-5, 7-5 win over Miami’s Oren Vasser, and Braswell and Harper won, 6-3, over White and Trey Hilderbrand of UCF. Several other singles matches went to the wire for the Longhorns, with tiebreakers playing a major role. No. 73 Harper was positioned in his game against No. 121 Dan Martin of Miami with a 6-4, 4-0 lead which he later turned into two match points at 5-2 in the second, but Martin rallied to send that set to a tiebreak, then took a close third set to a 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 final. No. 20 Braswell had a tiebreak in his first set against No. 32 Hamish Stewart of Georgia, but Stewart was able to win both in that box and in the game, 7-6(4), 6-4. Two others went to the third set of superbreakers, as freshmen Pierre-Yves Bailly won his opening set against Georgia’s Tristan McCormick, but was eliminated in a tiebreak in the second set and then the superbreaker for the 3-6, 7-6(5), 1-0(5) decision. Sophomore No. 105 Siem Woldeab played in the other superbreaker after a strong second set against No. 110 Blake Croyder of Georgia, but came up short, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0(5). In the remaining two games, junior Chih Chi Huang | fell to Bogdan Pavel of UCF, 6-3, 6-2 and sophomore Eshan Talluric was defeated by Alan Rubio of UCF, 6-1, 6-3. In the doubles, Texas mixed their pairs with Bailly and Huang, combined in a 6-4 loss to Pavel and Lleyton Cronje of UCF, Woldeab and Talluri together in a 6-2 loss to Martin and Vasser of Miami, and Arimilli and McDonald in a 6-3 decision won by Rubio and Kento Yamada of UCF. The Longhorns will return to Austin next weekend to open dual match play with two home games at the Texas Tennis Center, both starting at 12:00 PM CT, with the first against UTSA on Friday, January 14, and then visiting No. 1 Florida on Sunday, January 16. . Miami Spring Invitation Results Sunday 9 January

singles Tristan McCormick (UGA) defeats. Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT), 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (5)

#32 beats Hamish Stewart (UGA). #20 Micah Braswell (UT), 7-6 (4), 6-4

#110 beats Blake Croyder (UGA). #105 Siem Woldeab (UT), 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (5)

#121 Dan Martin (MIA) beats. #73 Cleeve Harper (UT), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5

Bogdan Pavel (UCF) beats. Chih Chi Huang | (UT), 6-3, 6-2

Evin McDonald (UT) def. Ears Vasser (MIA), 7-5, 7-5

Nevin Arimilli (UT) def. Cooper White (UCF), 6-1, 6-1

Alan Rubio (UCF) beats. Eshan Talluric (UT), 6-1, 6-3 doubles Lleyton beats Cronje/Bogdan Pavel (UCF). Pierre-Yves Bailly / Chih Chi Huang | (UT), 6-4

Micah Braswell / Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Trey Hilderbrand/Cooper White (UCF), 6-3

Alan Rubio/Kento Yamada (UCF) beats. Nevin Arimilli / Evin McDonald (UT), 6-3

Dan Martin/Oren Vasser (MIA) def. Siem Woldeab / Eshan Talluric (UT), 6-2

