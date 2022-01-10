Wayne Simmonds and the HDA fight short-term racism

There’s a moment in the standout new anti-racism video featuring members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance where Maple Leafs attacker Wayne Simmonds is asked a question: Given all the race-based hatred he’s absorbed as a black man playing hockey’s predominantly white heights , would he even deign to enroll his 2 1/2-year-old daughter in the sport?

Hockey in this country, of course, likes to think of itself as a birthright as much as a game, a sacred space where mothers and fathers dutifully dragged their sons and daughters to the rink in the familial handover of old frozen traditions. But just as Simmonds is a 14-year-old NHLer cut from an old mould, a knuckle-wielding son of Scarborough with no front teeth, and beloved by teammates, in the video spot he answers the question that goes against the neat story.

“If I knew she would have to endure the same things I did, probably not,” Simmonds says.

Just think about that for a moment. Here’s Simmonds, a veteran NHLer who plays for the league’s preeminent team, who says that knowing what he knows about the sport he’s devoted his life to, he probably wouldn’t want to expose his progeny to his racist tendencies. It’s a startling message. And it’s a fitting prelude to a discussion that Simmonds and his colleagues at the Hockey Diversity Alliance are rightly determined to keep going, more than a year away from the organization’s founding in the days after George Floyd’s assassination sparked a global anti-racism movement. .

“Just because we talked about it for a summer doesn’t mean it won’t happen again, so we have to keep pushing for it,” Simmonds said.

Indeed, despite all the light that the summer of 2020 has shone on the ongoing fight for racial equality, Simmonds said in an interview last week that he is saddened by how often he continues to receive messages from concerned parents of BIPOC children seeking help with the navigating the racism that has made its way across the ice rink.

“I don’t know how many calls or messages I get — weekly, biweekly, monthly — from kids calling racist comments,” Simmonds said. “I don’t think people realize how much it’s happening. Especially the white people in the game, it’s not happening to you, so sometimes you think it’s not happening. If you don’t hear it, it’s a thing of the past, which is completely false.”

To bring out that stark truth, there’s the #TapeOutHate campaign, which aims to turn the ubiquitous hockey essential — cloth tape — into a conversation starter.

In partnership with Budweiser Canada, the HDA has commissioned a design for tape printed with anti-racism messages. For sale from Saturday at StoreBeerGear.ca, and in Canadian Tire stores later this month, the tape is intended as a statement of solidarity in a sport that must prioritize inclusivity. One dollar from the sale of each roll will go towards the HDA’s outreach activities, including grassroots programs and anti-racism education.

As Nazem Kadri recalled over the line from Colorado last week, the ex-Leaf experienced too many instances of racism to count as the hockey-loving Muslim son of Lebanese immigrants growing up in London, Ont.

“Some were more vulgar than others,” the Avalanche Center said.

Kadri said he coped by following his father’s advice and ignoring the abuse. Simmonds, meanwhile, said that whenever he was confronted with racism, he would think of his mother’s words: “She always told me, ‘Don’t react with physical violence. Respond by placing the puck in the net.’”

It was that wise message that came to Simmonds in a front page news incident also featured in the #TapeOutHate video spot. In 2011, he played a match for the season in London, Ont. as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, a banana was thrown at Simmonds when he took part in a gunfight.

“I remember seeing that banana fly by,” Simmonds said. “All I could think about was what my mother had said to me. I went down, I continued my penalty and I scored… So I was proud of that. But at the same time I felt empty. I was a little scared of what to say, knowing that all eyes would be on me.”

A fourth-year player concerned he would be kicked out of the league if he made too much of a fuss, Simmonds recalled being “afraid to talk”. When he came before the media, he seemed to acknowledge the incident with a shrug.

“I think it’s something I’m obviously dealing with – being a black player playing a predominantly white sport,” Simmonds said at the time.

What he would say now is, of course, very different. Such racist nonsense is clearly something neither he nor anyone else should have to deal with.

“I would have demanded that more be done than what has been done. I honestly felt the NHL was turning a blind eye to it a bit,” Simmonds said.

That’s why Simmonds and the HDA are continuing the fight against a plague. As the HDA makes clear in the two-minute #TapeOutHate video, they are looking for allies in the fray.

“There are only so many of us in this game. We need other people to stand up for us,” the voice-over sounds. “Silence is not an option.”

Unfortunately, as much as the HDA has partnered with companies like Budweiser Canada and Scotiabank, it has had less luck building bridges with the game’s central power brokers.

“The HDA and the NHL have no relationship, and I can honestly say I don’t even think we have a relationship with the NHLPA,” Simmonds said. “I think that’s ridiculous. If everyone is trying to achieve the same goal, I don’t understand why the NHL isn’t involved in what we do. It makes no sense to me.”

It’s not the only discrepancy between the game’s old guard and BIPOC reality.

Thinking back to the question he was asked while filming the #TapeOutHate video, Simmonds said it made him “extremely sad” to think about a future where he could actively discourage his daughter Kori from following him in the game. taking into account racism in hockey. Which isn’t to say he’s ruled out the possibility, if Kori is ever so inclined. She’s been on the ice before and got a set of starter sheets from Simmonds’ mom for Christmas.

“Let’s face it. As parents, we let our kids do what they want, and we’ll support them wholeheartedly,” Simmonds said. “But when I answered that question, it hit me. The things I’ve been through, I would never want to do that to my child, but at the same time, if hockey was really what she wanted to do, I would of course support it wholeheartedly.”

Please support her wholeheartedly as she works nobly to make hockey a better place before she arrives. As Simmonds and the HDA look for allies, we hope they find a nation willing to stick their sticks as it goes into battle.