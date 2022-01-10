Player Ratings, Usman Khawaja Two Centuries, Scott Boland, Steve Smith

Australia failed to win the fourth Test at the SCG, with England performing a miraculous breakaway act to secure the draw with just one wicket in hand.

Nevertheless, the Test undoubtedly belonged to Usman Khawaja, who scored two centuries with the SCG, while Scott Boland’s incredible entry into the Test arena got even better.

Here’s how every Australian scored in the fourth Ashes Test.

DAVID WARNER 3

30 and 3

A quiet outing for the opener who is still chasing his first three-digit score with the Ashes since December 2017. Batting conditions for the openers were tough throughout the series, and Sydney was no exception with Warner having to work hard for his runs. Another dismissal from Stuart Broad, when he was 30 in the opening innings, would have hurt, given what happened in 2019. It was a familiar layoff that brought back those ghostly memories. Nevertheless, he helped Australia start the Test with a 50-run partnership that produced a crucial, big first innings. Missed out in the second innings to close out a disappointing Test for Warner from a personal perspective.

England hold out to steal draw – Stumps

MARCUS HARRIS 4

38 and 27

Two solid starts is an improvement for Harris, but it still isn’t enough for the under-fire opener to silence the conversation about his position on the team. There is a sense that Harris is getting closer, having made a 76 in Melbourne before passing 25 in both innings in Sydney. He looked a bit sturdier, but big scores are all that matters in the end. James Anderson delivered a good delivery in the first innings, but Harris threw his wicket away in the second strike on a wide throw from spinner Jack Leach. Harris is leaning in the right direction, but not fast enough to cement his spot. Luckily not to lose 0.5 of a point for dropping Ben Stokes on the trail just before lunch on day five.

Marcus Harris made two solid starts, but didn't go through with it.

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 3.5

28 and 29

Two more leads over English speedster Mark Wood and Marnus Labuschagnes Ashes series has been turned upside down. Labuschagne started to look unstoppable, but seems to have found his match in the extra speed Wood provides. Labuschagne made a technique change in the second innings to try to cover the line just outside the stump where Wood had success. Wood adjusted slightly and Labuschagne chopped off again. Scores of 28 and 29 are nothing to be overly concerned about, but Labuschagne will no doubt be working on a solution to have the last laugh in Hobart.

STEVE SMITH 7

67 and 23

Hit well in the first innings in a partnership with Usman Khawaja who took the game away from England. He came to the crease at 2-111, but Labuschagne was sacked shortly afterwards to even things out at 3-117. Smith provided stability for Australia, posting a quality 67 in tricky conditions. However, the second new ball proved to be his downfall and Smith still has only one Test century since the 2019 Ashes. Couldn’t do any harm in the second innings with his dismissal against Leach, leaving Australia at 4-86, leaving Khawaja and Cameron Green with some work to do. Receives an extra point for his late wicket from Jack Leach, bringing Australia to within one wicket of winning.

Khawaja caps comeback with ANOTHER ton!

USMAN KHAWAJA 10

137 and 101*

One of the best results ever in Test cricket. Khawaja simply didn’t set foot wrong in Sydney where he became the first man to score twin tons in an Ashes Test at the SCG. Khawaja was cool, calm and collected, a man who completely mastered his game and exuded a confidence not expected from a player in his first Test in over two years. His 137 in the first innings was especially noteworthy given the amount of variable bounce provided for the quicks. His undefeated 101 in the second innings should not be underestimated either, as he took Australia from a precarious 4-86 to an early statement on day four. A truly outstanding display.

Usman Khawaja made one of the all-time Test comebacks.

KAMERON GREEN 7

5 and 74

1-24 and 1-38

The young all-rounder would have the feeling that he belongs at Test level after the Sydney Test. You can’t hit in the top six without making a few runs, and Green finally found some with his second innings 74. It was an impressive bounceback from the 22-year-old who started to feel a bit of pressure after only making five. in the first innings. As for the ball, Groen was again classy. His 1-24 in the first inning was neat, while he broke through for Australia in the second by catching Zak Crawley for 77 with a scorching 140km/h inswinger. It was a skillful bit of bowling, propping Crawley with his heavy, short ball before firing an accurate Yorker. That’s high, top-notch bowling, Michael Vaughan said in commentary at the time. It was only his third Yorker in 57 overs, according to Fox Cricket.

ALEX CAREY 2.5

13 and 0

The tune around Alex Carey might change a little bit after the fourth Test. Carey was praised in the first two Tests for slipping comfortably in the XI ahead of Tim Paine, but the Sydney Test will have damaged the confidence of the 30-year-olds. He dropped two flyouts on his right side, to go along with two other missed opportunities that flew between him and David Warner on the first slip earlier in the series. Adam Gilchrist said he was now in a rut and Carey was definitely not going to feel good about this feat. Doubly so it implied a golden duck just before Australias statement, although it was a hard position to put in a new Test player.

PAT CUMMINS 6

2-68 and 2-80

Until the very final stages, it was a silent Test for the Australian captain who arguably didn’t get the rewards he deserved. Two catches were made while Cummins bowled in the second innings. Carey dropped Haseeb Hameed and Marcus Harris put Ben Stokes down on bat-pad. With the second new ball, Cummins blew the game wide open with two wickets in the space of three balls to bring England back from 5-218 to 7-218 in a flash. It was a timely spell from Cummins, but it won’t be enough to silence any talk of his late statement on day four as Australia failed to secure the win. Cummins didn’t declare until 5pm on day four with a lead of over 380 runs. How Australia could have done with an extra 30 minutes, especially after losing seven overs to rain on day five.

Pat Cummins faces questions about his statement.

MITCHELL STAR 3.5

1-56 and 0-68

This was an off-test for the left-hander who has enjoyed an excellent run. Starc is the only Australian to play fast in all four tests, and signs of fatigue have definitely started to show at the SCG. Especially on day five, Starc didn’t seem to have the same lead that he had for many of these Ashes. As always, he took an early wicket for Australia to put England on the back foot early in the first innings, although that was his only wicket for the game. Looked more menacing with the second new ball late on day five but still couldn’t find a breakthrough.

NATHAN LYON 5

2-88 and 2-28

Struggled to finish in the first innings where he made more than five runs per over. Jonny Bairstow, in particular, fell for the off-spinner on his way into England’s first century of the series. Lyon, however, did take one of the biggest wickets in the innings by capturing Ben Stokes up front with a ball that slipped for 66. And he did the same in the second innings by sacking Stokes, then England’s biggest hope, for 60. Lyon also showed some nice variation with a faster ball going further with the arm and sent Dawid Malan away in the first session. Got into the final Tests overs but was unable to land the decisive battle despite some good, probing areas.

SCOTT BOLAND 9

4-36 and 3-30

So he’s not just any MCG specialist…

Boland proved well and truly that he is not a one trick pony in the fourth Test with yet another hissing spell. He was at one point 2-0 in the first innings, bringing his record from the past two periods to 8-7. He finished the first innings 4-36 in another foolproof spell of bowling that England failed to tame. In the second innings he took, including the crucial late wicket from Jonny Bairstow, although Australia were unable to finish the job. His test average is now just 8.64 after two games.