Novak Djokovic latest updates: Court hearing to decide the fate of the number one at the Australian Open





Novak Djokovic: Why was tennis star banned from Australia and what happens next? Novak Djokovic’s fate will be decided during a court hearing on Monday and the world’s number one may be released from immigration detention to follow the procedure. The Australian government tried to postpone the hearing for 48 hours, but a court order from Judge Anthony Kelly said it had been denied without prejudice and the case would be heard at 10 a.m. Monday. The case centers on whether the Australian government and Border Forces made mistakes in their handling of the Djokovics visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serb claims he met the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December, but the Australian government says the rule allowing those who have had the virus before will only apply to Australian residents who re-enter the country. enter, not for visitors. Djokovic has been detained in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne since Thursday, but has been allowed to leave with his legal team to look at this procedure elsewhere. Follow all the latest news and updates from Djokovic’s hearing below. Novak Djokovic latest news and updates Show last update



1641791759 Tennis Australia blames constant conflict’ Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley has blamed the debacle for the constant conflict in advice from the state and federal government. Tiley, who is also the tournament director, says the federal government rejected two requests in November to investigate waiver cases for unvaccinated players before arriving in the country. We asked if they could review our decisions, he told reporters in Australia. They refused. We said we needed some help to make sure we were doing the right thing. Bet in a different situation today. We were caught up in this constant conflict between state and federal (advice) and this pandemic has made that complexity clear. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 05:15 am 1641791159 Djokovic’s parents support from Serbia Novak Djokovics’ parents have joined a rally of support for their son in his native Serbia on the eve of today’s pivotal court hearing. Today is a big day. Today the whole world will hear the truth, Djokovic’s mother, Dijana Djokovic, told the crowd in central Belgrade. We hope Novak comes out a free man. We send lots of love to Novak. We believe in him, but also in the independent judiciary in Melbourne, she added. Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said this happens because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud people. They can’t break us. Novak is the personification of freedom, all that human being that one person has in him. They should be ashamed of themselves! Dijana said conditions at the Melbourne hotel where Djokovic is staying are not humane. He doesn’t even have breakfast, she said. He has a wall to stare at and he can’t even see a park in front of the door or get out of the room. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 05:05 1641790571 We are – finally – on the road again. Christopher Tran, here on behalf of the Federal Government, begins to remind Judge Anthony Kelly that the deadline to deport Djokovic from Australia is 4pm Australian time (5am UK). Kelly then extends it to 8pm (9am UK) before we are treated to another temporary adjournment. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 04:56 1641789743 Djokovic leaves Melbourne detention In Australia, it has been reported that Djokovic has left detention to attend this hearing at an unknown location. Djokovic was ordered by Judge Anthony Kelly to temporarily leave detention so that he could follow proceedings elsewhere than the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where he has been staying since he was barred from entering the country on Thursday. Kelly says Djokovic must remain with his legal representatives until the end of each hearing and ensure that he returns safely to detention after each hearing. He has now left Melbourne’s The Age report, but it is unknown where Djokovic went. Wherever he is, he can stay there until the end of the hearing, however long that takes. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 04:42 1641789203 Court hearing resumes Despite suggestions that the hearing would resume at 3:15 p.m. in Melbourne, it appears it has now been postponed. We can now expect the procedure to start again around 3.45 pm, so in just under 15 minutes. As we have told you, Christopher Tran, who represents the Australian state today, will begin to plead his case if they do. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 04:33 1641788714 Djokovic fans in full voice Djokovics fans have come out in droves to support their hero, despite the soaring temperatures in Melbourne today. It’s 28 degrees downtown, but more than a hundred supporters gathered outside the Federal Court as they wait to see if their man will win his case. According to local reports, they were also in good voice, singing various songs and dancing, although many have now retreated to the shade as work continues into the afternoon. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (REUTERS) Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 04:25 1641787979 Lawsuit resumes after lunch break The court hearing that will decide whether Novak Djokovic will be allowed to enter Australia and defend his Australian Open title resumes after a short break for lunch. The man’s number one was banned from entering the country on Thursday after border officials refused him a visa. Djokovics’ vaccination status was very important with his claim that a recent positive Covid test was enough for a medical exemption not enough to pass the country’s strict immigration rules. He has since been detained, but is now allowed to follow this procedure with his legal team. Nicholas Wood, who represents Djokovic, made his oral comments this morning on behalf of his client, while Christopher Tran, who represents the state today, will soon begin pleading his case. It seems that Djokovic’s experience at the Melbourne airport and the border officials handling his case are central. Judge Anthony Kelly previously wondered what else this man could have done? upon his arrival. Do you have all that? Yes? Sweet. There we go. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 04:12 1641787139 Victoria defends role in Djokovic saga This situation has shed light on the differences in policy between Australia and the states within Australia. Victorian Health Secretary Martin Foley says his state’s role in this whole saga has always been clear. Once you were cleared to enter the country, we had an independent, arms-length trial that anonymously — without any identifying features — compared expert medical considerations as to whether you’re eligible to play in a tournament, he said at a news conference. on Monday . Not if you are eligible to get [into the] country. We determine who participates in a tournament in partnership with Tennis Australia, we do not determine who gets a visa. “Only one level of government determines that visa, and that is not the Victorian government. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 03:58 1641786179 Problems with live stream pose a problem for open justice’ Media attorney Justin Quill claims the live streaming issues that have complicated this proceeding thus far threaten the openness of the hearing. The risk is high that if the technology fails, you don’t have open justice, you have secret justice, he says. And in a case like this, it can lead to rumours, speculation and allusions about what’s really going on. That sentiment stems directly from a priority over the importance of upholding open justice, even when doing so presents great difficulties. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 03:42 AM 1641785580 Timeline of the saga so far A reminder of how we’ve come to the point where the entry of the world’s best tennis players in the first grand slam of the year is decided by a group of lawyers via a Zoom link. The nine-time champion in Melbourne was banned from entering Australia last Thursday and has since been held in a state-run quarantine hotel in the Carlton suburb, with the Australian Border Force denying the 34-year-old preferential treatment. The saga has become a major diplomatic incident with Australians outraged that Djokovic, who is openly opposed to vaccinations, was given an exemption from entering the country. Meanwhile, Serbian politicians have strongly criticized the actions of the Australian authorities, accusing the Scott Morrisons government of trying to persecute and humiliate Djokovic. Here’s a timeline of how we got to this point. Ben BurrowsJanuary 10, 2022 03:33

