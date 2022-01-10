Bergevin appointed senior advisor to King’s general manager

Bergevin was fired as GM of the Montreal Canadiens on November 28. He was the sole head of hockey operations since he was named GM on May 2, 2012. Jeff Gordon was hired the same day as executive vice president of hockey operations for the Canadiens. .

“I’ve enjoyed my time away, but I’m excited to join the LA Kings and become an active part of helping the team achieve its goals,” Bergevin said. “I have great respect for (President) Luc (Robitaille), Rob and the staff they have and it is an honor to provide my input to this highly regarded group.”

The Canadiens were 6-15-2 when they sacked Bergevin for one season after reaching the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993 and losing the best-of-7 series in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 56-year-old was 344-265-81 at Montreal and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times in nine full seasons as general manager.

“Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Blake. “We look forward to his contributions.”

As a defenseman, Bergevin scored 181 points (36 goals, 145 assists) in 1,191 regular-season NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Hartford Whalers, Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vancouver Canucks . He scored nine points (three goals, nine assists) in 80 playoff games.

The Kings (17-13-5) are fourth in the Pacific Division, one point behind third-place Calgary Flames. They play against the New York Rangers at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSW, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).