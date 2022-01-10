Sports
Bergevin appointed senior advisor to King’s general manager
Marc Bergevin was named senior advisor to Los Angeles Kings CEO Rob Blake on Sunday.
Bergevin was fired as GM of the Montreal Canadiens on November 28. He was the sole head of hockey operations since he was named GM on May 2, 2012. Jeff Gordon was hired the same day as executive vice president of hockey operations for the Canadiens. .
“I’ve enjoyed my time away, but I’m excited to join the LA Kings and become an active part of helping the team achieve its goals,” Bergevin said. “I have great respect for (President) Luc (Robitaille), Rob and the staff they have and it is an honor to provide my input to this highly regarded group.”
The Canadiens were 6-15-2 when they sacked Bergevin for one season after reaching the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993 and losing the best-of-7 series in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 56-year-old was 344-265-81 at Montreal and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times in nine full seasons as general manager.
“Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Blake. “We look forward to his contributions.”
As a defenseman, Bergevin scored 181 points (36 goals, 145 assists) in 1,191 regular-season NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Hartford Whalers, Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vancouver Canucks . He scored nine points (three goals, nine assists) in 80 playoff games.
The Kings (17-13-5) are fourth in the Pacific Division, one point behind third-place Calgary Flames. They play against the New York Rangers at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSW, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
{ if (f.fbq) return; n = f.fbq = function() { n.callMethod ?
n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments) };
if (!f._fbq) f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded = !0; n.version = '2.0';
n.queue = []; t = b.createElement(e); t.async = !0;
t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s) }(window, document, 'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1921075634812764');
fbq('track', 'PageView');
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/kings-hire-marc-bergevin-as-senior-adviser-to-gm-rob-blake/c-329632768
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]