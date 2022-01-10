Sports
Adult at junior cricket camps in Hawke’s Bay tests positive for Covid-19
A positive Covid case has been linked to a junior cricket event in Hawke’s Bay.
An adult discovered they had received a positive Covid-19 test result at the annual Hawke’s Bay junior cricket camps.
Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association said on Monday that the adult, who received a positive test result on Sunday afternoon, is “linked” to a team that traveled to the region for the annual junior cricket camps.
A Health Department spokesman said the matter was identified during the tournament and they had since returned to their habitual residence outside Hawke’s Bay with some close contacts to self-isolate.
The camps are extremely popular and run over several weeks in Hawke’s Bay, attracting junior teams from outside the region. Last year the camps – which ran over three weeks – attracted more than 180 teams and 2,000 players.
The case and their close contacts did not participate in a cricket match, the ministry said.
“Except for the identified close contacts, the risk of further transmission is considered low and no further action is required from other people at the tournament.
“A location of interest is only published if contact tracers believe there is a risk of transmission and do not know who was at the exposure site at the specific time.
“At this stage, an interesting venue at the cricket tournament is not expected.”
Anyone with symptoms that could be Covid-19 will be asked to take a test and then self-isolate at home until they get a negative test result.
HBCA chief executive Craig Findlay said it had been notified of a positive case of Covid for one of the adults associated with a team visiting the region for the summer cricket camps.”
“The association has been informed [on Sunday] afternoon as soon as the person received the news.
“HBCA has put in place a robust Covid plan for the camps that was clearly communicated to all teams and officials prior to attending the camps.
“We continue to rely on all participants to adhere to protocols to ensure the tournaments are successful.”
The grounds around Hawke’s Bay continued to play cricket matches as part of the cricket camp on Monday.
“We understand that all parties involved in the matter are self-isolating and that appropriate steps have been taken to reduce further impact on cricket and the wider community,” said Findlay.
Earlier on Monday, the Department of Health announced that two residents of Hawke’s Bay had caught and tested positive for Covid-19 during their stay in Waikato, and were in a town south of Hamilton.
The two cases have been linked to other reported cases in Waikato and both cases are currently isolated in Te Kiti.
There are no known exposure events associated with the Hawke’s Bay cases.
“None of the cases reported in the update today with Hawke’s Bay addresses were in Hawke’s Bay while contagious,” said a health ministry spokesperson.
“There are no active Covid-19 cases isolating in Hawke’s Bay.”
There were 27 new cases of Covid announced in the community across the country on Monday.
That included Auckland (16), Waikato (5), Bay of Plenty (2), Lakes (1), Wellington (1) and the two cases mentioned above.
The last recorded community cases of Covid-19 in Hawke’s Bay were announced on December 30 and 31, regarding two positive cases.
Despite that Covid fear, including multiple exposure sites listed in Napier, it hadn’t led to an outbreak or further cases in Hawke’s Bay.
Sources
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/positive-covid-19-case-associated-with-junior-cricket-camps-in-hawkes-bay/5FWOOMT5F3HNUAFGV2XWZURVMA/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
