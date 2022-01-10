Chargers-Raiders live updates: Sunday Night Football score, overtime, highlights as Las Vegas snatches AFC playoff spot





Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as time passed in overtime on Sunday delivered the Raiders a 35-32 win against the Chargers to send Las Vegas to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season, when it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. It was a wild Sunday Night Football game with a scenario where if the game ended in a draw, both teams would have advanced to the play-offs. Instead, the Raiders decided to kick the winning field goal, and they will now face the Bengals in next weekend’s first wildcard game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Chargers trailed 15 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to tie the score. It was an unlikely comeback as Justin Herbert converted six straight tries to extend the game, including a touchdown on 4th and 21st to Joshua Palmer and then a touchdown to Mike Williams when time ran out in regulation. Herbert finished 34-for-64 for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Jacobs carried the offensive charge for the Raiders, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. None were bigger than the 10 yards he won in 3rd and 4th with 38 seconds left in overtime. A gain of less than four yards would have caused Carlson to attempt a field goal from over 55 yards, but Jacobs’ rush put the winning distance. The Raiders (10-7) won their last four games to make the playoffs in 5th place, while the Chargers (9-8) lost three of their last four games, including in Houston on Week 16. Do you want a free subscription to the athletic? Sign up for BetMGM, wager $10 and win $200 in free bets plus a free annual subscription (or renewal). Raiders 35, Chargers 32 – OT | BOX SCORE (Photo: Orlando Ramirez / USA Today)

