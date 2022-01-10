Tennis star fights to stay in Australia





Judge Anthony Kelly has extended orders allowing Djokovic to remain in Melbourne while his appeal is heard until 8pm. They were supposed to expire at 4pm. The court has again been adjourned at the request of Commonwealth lawyer Christopher Tran. Djokovic faces a visa court battle to stay in Australia today. (AP) The highly anticipated hearing has encountered several technical issues throughout the day, with media around the world initially being shut out after an outage disabled the live stream. The live stream was restored after the hearing started, but crashed again. In early submissions, Djokovic’s attorney Nick Wood, SC, told the court that the Biosecurity Act requires foreign travelers to declare on arrival in Australia whether they are vaccinated, unvaccinated or medically contraindicated. “Mr Djokovic has stated that he has a medical contraindication,” Wood said. He said Djokovic was doing his “best effort” to provide the authorities with the evidence and documentation needed to enter the country legally on his visa. On arrival in Australia, the tennis star’s phone was seized at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, Judge Kelly said. “If you let me talk to people — even though you took my phone from me — I’ll try to get you what you want,” he said, according to Judge Kelly. Refugee advocates have gathered at the hotel where Djokovic is being held alongside refugees and asylum seekers who have been staying there for years. (AP) Mr Wood said Djokovic provided the evidence needed for vaccination waiver in Dubai before boarding the plane and when it landed in Australia. Judge Kelly went on to discuss the medical exemption that Djokovic received, which was further reviewed separately by an independent specialist panel set up by the Victorian government. “The point I’m slightly agitated about is what else could this man have done?” he said. Mr Wood agreed with the judge’s sentiment and said the tennis star had complied with all the requirements he understood were necessary to enter Australia. “He had done absolutely everything he understood, what it took to get into Australia,” said Mr Wood. “He was engaged to Tennis Australia.” Mr Wood said “any reasonable person” in the star tennis player’s case would have thought they had “ticked every box” regarding Australia visa requirements. “I am utterly confused, I have done everything that was asked of me,” Mr Wood told authorities. “He said, ‘If there is a mistake, I don’t understand what it is. I would like some time to speak to lawyers.'” Mr Wood told the court that “it was abundantly clear throughout the trial” that Djokovic was being interviewed on the morning of January 6 that he wanted more time to speak with his advisers than the Australian authorities had given him. Mr Wood referred to multiple points in the transcript of discussions between authorities and Djokovic when the tennis star indicated he wanted more time. Mr Wood said Djokovic was unable to fully respond when problems with his visa application arose at Melbourne Airport on January 6. “He was essentially saying, ‘I have no idea how this could have happened,'” Mr Wood told the court, given the advice he had received from Tennis Australia and the state government. “He needed to speak to people. He wanted to say more and didn’t get this chance.” Mr Wood said it was unfair that the Member and officers did not give Djokovic more time. “There was no understandable reason not to give him more time,” he said. Best photos from the Australian Open Djokovic’s case has attracted worldwide attention, especially in his home country of Serbia, where the country will closely monitor the outcome of the case. Djokovic, 34, has been detained in an immigration hotel in Melbourne since Thursday after the federal government revoked his visa because the tennis star was unable to provide sufficient evidence to prove he had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or eligible for a medical exemption. His lawyers will argue today that the tennis star met Australian criteria for temporary vaccine exemption as he contracted COVID-19 on December 16, which is a valid excuse according to guidelines from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI). Documents released by the court quote the ATAGI advisory: “COVID-19 vaccination in people who have had a PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection may be delayed for up to six months after the acute illness, as a temporary exemption due to to acute serious medical illness”. Djokovic provided proof of his COVID-19 diagnosis on arrival in the country. However, lawyers representing the federal government will argue today that Djokovic relied on outdated advice from the ATAGI, pointing to this line in the guidance: “Previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 is not a contraindication to vaccination.” Novak Djokovic is locked up in an immigration detention hotel. (AP) Svjetlana Kovacevic of the Serbian Australian Chamber of Commerce defended Djokovic, telling Today the tennis star believed he had followed all the rules and regulations of the Australian government. “The fact is he wouldn’t be on that plane at all if he hadn’t had his papers approved by the Australian government,” she said. “Everything he knows, he has done everything according to the rules and is following the whole process to be able to play at the Open. “Novak acted in good faith and believed he had all the appropriate paperwork to participate in the Open.” Ms Kovacevic described the situation as a “debacle” that was “not easy to understand”. “If you give him the green light it’s okay to come and play – once he lands on Australian soil and tell him to go back – I mean I can’t think of a more embarrassing situation,” she said. “It’s just hard to believe that something like this would happen to anyone.” Ms Kovacevic did not confirm reports that Djokovic was suffering from fleas in his bed or maggots in his food, but said the conditions were “extremely restrictive” and claimed he had to make special requests for food, medicine and “basic necessities”. “That he is alone in a detention center in a small room on Serbian Orthodox Christmas Day, and that he is not allowed to visit a priest when he normally goes to church, that is a little troubling for him.” The suggestion that the Serbian tennis star was treated unfairly at Melbourne Airport has been rejected by the federal government. In a 13-page response published late Sunday to the appeal of the Serbian Federal Circuit Court, the interior minister argued that Djokovic’s claims of “procedural unfairness” and “illogicality” were unfounded. His letter from Tennis Australia gave “no medical reason why the applicant could not be vaccinated”. The submission urged the court to avoid the 34-year-old’s “immediate release” and argued that even if such an order were issued, it would not prevent Djokovic’s “re-detention”. Nor would undoing the cancellation give the nine-time Australian Open a chance to defend its title for 2021, the government argued, saying the minister would then be able to decide whether to take “a new cancellation decision”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/national/tennis-star-novak-djokovic-faces-visa-court-battle-to-stay-in-australia-today/d72a68d3-da39-412b-8e27-501e4f2d4596

