NHL and more pay tribute to Connecticut teen Teddy Balkind, who died after being injured in a high school hockey game – CBS New York
NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (CBS New York) The tragic death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who died after being injured in a high school hockey game has reverberated in our community.
CBS2s Kiran Dhillon spoke to those who loved 16-year-old Teddy Balkind.
He is remembered as a natural born leader and a young man with a positive personality and a contagious smile who was passionate about his family, his friends and his love of sports.
Andrew Baker is an old friend of Teddy’s.
He was always happy. Like, come what may, he said. He arouses everyone’s courage, even if everyone feels down. He would be like the sunshine.
The two spent seven summers together at Camp Awosting, a boys’ sleepover camp, in Morris.
I’m still in shock that he, he’s still, he’s just not here anymore. It doesn’t feel like he’s gone, Andrew said.
Officials say the 10th grader at St. Lukes School in New Canaan has died after a junior varsity hockey game Thursday night.
When his school went up against Brunswick School in a game in Greenwich, Teddy fell on the ice. Another player close to him could not stop and the two collided.
It is believed that Teddy’s neck was accidentally cut by a skate.
The teen was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Teddy was a light that went out way too soon. He was funny. He was lively, said Kristin Ebner-Martin, co-owner of Camp Awosting. You always knew when he walked into a room because the biggest smile in the room was his.
Ebner-Martin says Teddy was a fearless leader who mentored the other campers. She says that although he had a deep love for mountain biking, he was good at everything.
He won numerous camp mountain biking awards, she said. He loved water skiing and was part of the canoe team and it was all so versatile. He made himself known all over the camp, so he was on the ropes course, he was at arts and crafts, he was at ceramics, he was at archery.
Ebner-Martin says hundreds of employees and campers are now in mourning.
Meanwhile, tributes for the teen pour in.
The NHL, the New York Rangers and the Islanders have all sent their condolences.
The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/qXQp6yQxZc
NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2022
Many people have also started posting pictures of hockey sticks on social media.
Andrew says his friend would be honored by love.
He would be so humbled to know that people are thinking of him right now, he said. He would be very happy with it.
His camp community is now asking those who can to stick out their hockey sticks for Teddy as well. The hope is that the support will comfort his family.
CBS2s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report. Editor’s Note: This story was first published on January 8.
