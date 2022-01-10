No. 10 Virginia Tech Wrestling Dominates The Day At Home

No. 10 Virginia Tech welcomed fans into 2022 with a dominant display against visiting West Virginia and Binghamton at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday.

Originally conceived as a tri-meet event, the coaching staff of the three participating teams agreed to transform the competition into an individual round robin in light of Covid-related developments. The Hokies wrestled a total of 21 matches throughout the event, winning 16 in a dominating show for the loyal Hokie Nation.

Match Notes

125 no. 16 Sam Latona broke a two-game losing streak with a technical fall over Binghamton’s Nick Curley, 22-7. Latona scored in bunches, got eight takedowns throughout the game, grabbed back points and forced a stable point against Curley. Latona also managed more than 3:00 minutes of riding time, which caused him the technical fall at the end of the race. The 2021 All-American is now 5-5 on the season.

133 number 5 Korbin Myers was electric in his two games of the day, with a total of 30 points. Myers took a bonus win over number 32 Anthony Sobotker of Binghamton to start his day in a dominant fashion. Myers was surgical in a clinical takedown performance over West Virginia’s Michael Dolan, racking up seven takedowns to earn the 17-5 big decision win along with a stall point, an escape point, and a drive time point. Myers did not give up a takedown in the 14 minutes he spent on Cassell floor.

Red shirt sophomore Brandon Wittenberg fell over Christian Gannone from Binghamton in a wild game from the start. One takedown and escape a piece were traded in the first period before Wittenberg found the trap: 44 in the second period.

141 freshman Sam Hillegas made his Cassell season debut, going 2-1 on the day. Hillegas lost his first fight with Ryan Anderson of Binghamton 4-0 before bouncing back in his second match to pick up the fall over West Virginia’s Caleb Rea at 2:47 in the opening period. Hillegas then ended his day with a key decision win over West Virginia’s Lucas Seibert. Hillegas scored 10 points via takedown and two sets of four nearfall to put him ahead in the first period. Hillegas improves his season record to 4-3.

149 real freshman Kylan Montgomery had split results on Sunday. Montgomery lost his first fight to Binghamton’s Nick Lombard 8-2 and then took a 7-1 win over West Virginia’s George Johnson to take his second win of his career at Cassell Coliseum.

157 no. 23 Connor Brady’s solid season continues as he took two wins in Cassell on Sunday. Brady controlled both games against West Virginia’s Alex Hornfeck and Binghamton’s Tyler Martin. Brady wasted little time against Martin, firing in for the takedown and taking the fall 1:51 into the first period.

165 freshman Clayton Ulrey returned to action on Sunday after a 4-0 open tournament campaign at the F&M Open on Friday. Ulrey took a 6-1 decision win over Binghamton’s Brevin Cassella with two lefty high crotch takedowns, a breakaway and riding point in his first win of the day. Ulrey took his second win with a forfeit from Peyton Hall in West Virginia.

174 No. 4 by 174 pounds, Mekhi Lewis was again dominant at Cassell Coliseum, marked 2-0 by a spectacular takedown to pin in his opening game. Lewis controlled most of the fight against Binghamton’s Jacob Nolan before escaping a takedown attempt and turning into an attack of his own before poking Nolan into the fight at 3:56. Lewis then grabbed four takedowns and amassed more than four minutes of riding time over West Virginia’s Scott Joll to take the 10-4 decision win. Lewis remains unbeaten at 12-0 on the season.

184 Simeone Holmes took his first Cassell Coliseum win over Binghamton’s Sam DePrez in an entertaining match from the start. The two racked up a combined 14 points in the opening period before Holmes secured the 14-8 decision via cunning scrambles and solid mat wrestling in the final period. Holmes dropped his other two fights, a close 1-0 decision to Binghamton’s Cory Day and a 10-1 loss to West Virginia’s Anthony Carman.

197 freshman Andy Smith made his season debut at Cassell, splitting games on the day. Smith dropped a 10-4 decision on number 12 Louie DePrez of Binghamton to start his Sunday. He recovered with a 9-5 decision over West Virginia’s Jackson Moomau, thanks to three takedowns for his first Cassell win of the season. Smith most recently posted 5e at the Southern Scuffle in 2022, winning 5-1 at the ever-prestigious Chattanooga tournament.

285 no. 13 Nathan Traxler had just as big a day as him, taking two decisive wins over ranked opponents. Traxler took on No. 20 Joe Doyle of Binghamton and dominated early with a takedown and backpoints before finally locking up a bow and arrow for the fall 2:46 into the match. Traxler took the day’s runner-up over West Virginia’s number 22, Michael Wolfgram, with a 5-2 decision. Traxler is now 5-1 against ranked opponents of the season.

Next one

The Hokies return to action on Saturday, January 15 at 4 p.m. to take on visiting foe, George Mason Patriots, in the annual Moss Arts Center game. Tickets are for sale at vthoki.es/WqG1B.

No. 10 Virginia Tech vs Binghamton vs West Virginia Round Robin Results

125 No. 16 Sam Latona (VT) technical fall Nick Curley (BING), 22-7, 7:00

133 No. 5 Korbin Myers (VT) May Dec No. 32 Anthony Sobotker (BING), 13-1

133 No. 5 Korbin Myers (VT) Maj Dec Michael Dolan (WVU), 17-5

133 Brandon Wittettenberg (VT) falls Christian Gannone (BING), 3:44

133 December 32 Anthony Sobotker (BING) Michael Dolan (WVU), 4-2 SV

133 Christian Gannone (BING) Dec Michael Dolan (WVU), 5-0

141 Sam Hillegas (VT) fall Caleb Rea (WVU), 2:47

141 Sam Hillegas (VT) May Dec Lucas Seibert (WVU), 14-4

141 Ryan Anderson (BING) Dec Sam Hillegas (VT), 4-0

141 Ryan Anderson (BING) tech attacks Caleb Rea (WVU), 16-0, 3:32

141 Ryan Anderson (BING) Dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 9-1

149 Kylan Montgomery (VT) Dec George Johnson (WVU), 7-1

149 Nick Lombard (BING) Dec Kylan Montgomery (VT), 8-2

149 Nick Lombard (BING) Attacks George Johnson (WVU), 4:43

157 No. 23 Connor Brady (VT) falls Tyler Martin (BING), 1:51

157 No. 23 Connor Brady (VT) Dec. Alex Hornfeck (BING), 8-6

157 Alex Hornfeck (WVU) May Dec Tyler Martin (BING), 10-2

165 Clayton Ulrey (VT) Dec Brevin Cassella (BING), 6-1

165 Clayton Ulrey (VT) for Peyton Hall (WVU)

165 Brevin Cassella (BING) for Peyton Hall (WVU)

174 no. 5 Mekhi Lewis (VT) fall Jacob Nolan (BING), 3:56

174 no. 5 Mekhi Lewis (VT) Dec Scott Joll (WVU), 10-4

174 Scott Joll (WVU) attacks Jacob Nolan (BING), 6:21

184 Simeone Holmes (VT) Dec Sam DePrez (BING), 14-8

December 184 Cory Day (BING) Simeone Holmes (VT), 1-0

184 Anthony Carmen (WVU) maj dec Simeone Holmes (VT), 10-1

184 Anthony Carmen (WVU) attacks Sam DePrez (BING), 5:26

197 Andy Smith (VT) Dec Jackson Moomau (WVU), 9-5

197 Louie DePrez (BING) Dec Andy Smith (VT), 10-4

197 Louie DePrez (BING) attacks Jackson Moomau (WVU), 1:14

285 No. 13 Nathan Traxler (VT) Fall No. 20 Joe Boyle (BING), 2:46

285 No. 13 Nathan Traxler (VT) Dec No. 22 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 5-2

285 No. 20 Joe Doyle (BING) attacks Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 6:15 am

285 Tristan Kemp (WVU) Dec Collion Burns (BING), 2-2, SV OT2