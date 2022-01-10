Cricket: Shane Warne makes raw divorce confession on live TV

Shane Warne makes a divorce confession on live TV. Video / Fox Cricket

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has been candid about his split from wife Simone Callahan and the tension of letting his personal life play out so publicly during a raucous segment on live TV.

Warne spoke to fellow Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard during a rain delay on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney as he spoke about his divorce and how it affected his family during the famous 2005 series against England in the UK.

“Divorce was a difficult time in my life and for my children and it was my fault,” Warne said on Fox Cricket’s broadcast. “So I have to live with that for the rest of my life, so it wasn’t easy.

“A week for the Ashes series to do that, and then drag myself off the canvas and go out and play in 2005, play against a quality England to have the Barmy Army six hours a day, not only 10 minutes , sing songs, sing ‘Where’s your lady gone?’

Simone and Shane Warne in Melbourne on April 21, 2010. Photo / Getty Images

“Yeah, good on you, it was a pretty good song.

“I sit there worrying about my kids who I hoped would spend three months on the Ashes series, but through my own doing they had to turn around and find a flight. [back to Australia] so I was pretty devastated about that.

“That was the low point of my life and then I had to go out and play an Ashes series, so that was really tough.”

Warne and Callahan married in 1995 and were together for 10 years. They have three children together: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.

Despite his personal struggles, Warne managed to put on an incredible performance at the 2005 Ashes – taking a whopping 40 wickets in five Tests and scoring 249 runs.

The leg-spin legend was later involved in a high-profile relationship with British actress Liz Hurley between 2011-2013. He even proposed to her, but they broke up before coming down the aisle.

In his autobiography No Spin, Warne said there was “no apparent reason” for their relationship to end in December 2013. But it’s clear that Hurley landed a starring role in the TV series The Royals, because of the time they spent apart.

“The more you are apart, the more you ask questions,” Warne wrote in his book. “I got nervous about the time Elizabeth spent with Hugh Grant. He’s her best friend, but they saw each other more when I wasn’t there, so, well, you know.”

Warne also spoke to Fox Cricket on Sunday about having to adjust to life in the spotlight, something he never expected when he first started playing cricket.

“My personal life has been played out on the front pages, back pages, women’s magazines and I don’t want that,” Warne told Howard.

“Some people think I’m courting that. The other day I was sitting on my balcony and I was pimped with my shirt off. I said, ‘Are you serious? I have my guts on the balcony’.

“I hated it for a while, I understand it now, but it might be hard to understand dealing with it every day.

“When you grow up, you think fame can be pretty cool. When I was 21, 22 years old, I first came into contact with it. There’s no school you can go to and learn about it. You have to just try your best to learn it and deal with it.”

A new documentary about Warne’s life called Shane is in theaters now and will air on Amazon Prime later this month.