Sports
Cricket: Shane Warne makes raw divorce confession on live TV
Shane Warne makes a divorce confession on live TV. Video / Fox Cricket
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has been candid about his split from wife Simone Callahan and the tension of letting his personal life play out so publicly during a raucous segment on live TV.
Warne spoke to fellow Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard during a rain delay on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney as he spoke about his divorce and how it affected his family during the famous 2005 series against England in the UK.
“Divorce was a difficult time in my life and for my children and it was my fault,” Warne said on Fox Cricket’s broadcast. “So I have to live with that for the rest of my life, so it wasn’t easy.
“A week for the Ashes series to do that, and then drag myself off the canvas and go out and play in 2005, play against a quality England to have the Barmy Army six hours a day, not only 10 minutes , sing songs, sing ‘Where’s your lady gone?’
“Yeah, good on you, it was a pretty good song.
“I sit there worrying about my kids who I hoped would spend three months on the Ashes series, but through my own doing they had to turn around and find a flight. [back to Australia] so I was pretty devastated about that.
“That was the low point of my life and then I had to go out and play an Ashes series, so that was really tough.”
Warne and Callahan married in 1995 and were together for 10 years. They have three children together: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.
Despite his personal struggles, Warne managed to put on an incredible performance at the 2005 Ashes – taking a whopping 40 wickets in five Tests and scoring 249 runs.
The leg-spin legend was later involved in a high-profile relationship with British actress Liz Hurley between 2011-2013. He even proposed to her, but they broke up before coming down the aisle.
In his autobiography No Spin, Warne said there was “no apparent reason” for their relationship to end in December 2013. But it’s clear that Hurley landed a starring role in the TV series The Royals, because of the time they spent apart.
“The more you are apart, the more you ask questions,” Warne wrote in his book. “I got nervous about the time Elizabeth spent with Hugh Grant. He’s her best friend, but they saw each other more when I wasn’t there, so, well, you know.”
Warne also spoke to Fox Cricket on Sunday about having to adjust to life in the spotlight, something he never expected when he first started playing cricket.
“My personal life has been played out on the front pages, back pages, women’s magazines and I don’t want that,” Warne told Howard.
“Some people think I’m courting that. The other day I was sitting on my balcony and I was pimped with my shirt off. I said, ‘Are you serious? I have my guts on the balcony’.
“I hated it for a while, I understand it now, but it might be hard to understand dealing with it every day.
“When you grow up, you think fame can be pretty cool. When I was 21, 22 years old, I first came into contact with it. There’s no school you can go to and learn about it. You have to just try your best to learn it and deal with it.”
A new documentary about Warne’s life called Shane is in theaters now and will air on Amazon Prime later this month.
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket-shane-warne-makes-raw-divorce-confession-on-live-tv/JWQW4IWVMDTXOTAI7EEYQXQB7Y/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]