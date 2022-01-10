Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | January 10, 2022





The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship will feature a match-up between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC). For more great betting and fantasy insights, join the SI Winners Club newsletter. Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama More/less insights Georgia’s games have been over 52.5 points six out of fourteen times this season.

In 76.9% of Alabama’s games this season (10/13), the teams combined scored more than Monday’s over/under of 52.5.

The two teams together averaged 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this game.

The total of this game is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 that these two squads put in together per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents average 50.8 points per game, 1.7 less than Monday’s total.

The total of 52.5 points for this game is 9.4 points below the average total of 61.9 points per game in Crimson Tide games this season. Statistics & Trends in Georgia Georgia has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Georgia’s matches this year have hit six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Bulldogs are scoring 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide allows (19.2).

When Georgia scores more than 19.2 points, it’s 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs amassed 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 yards more than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide allows per game.

In games that Georgia puts in more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball more than 16 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide has forced (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SIsportsbook. Alabama Statistics & Trends Against the spread, Alabama stands at 8-5-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game with underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama’s games this year have surpassed five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

The Crimson Tide gets 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide gains 234.3 yards more per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up per game (259.8).

When Alabama takes more than 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide has flipped the ball 11 times, eight times less than the Bulldogs forced (19).

go to SIsportsbook to find the last money line, spread and over/under odds for this matchup. Seasonal stats Georgia Statistics Alabama 39.0 Avg. Points scored 41.4 9.6 Avg. Points allowed 19.2 447.9 Avg. Total number of yards 494.1 259.8 Avg. Total allowed yards 298.9 16 giveaways 11 19 Takeaways 20

