How the Marlies survived pro hockey’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak

There was nothing unusual about Matt Hellickson’s morning drive to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Dec. 15, until the Toronto Marlies defender got out of his car in the underground parking lot.

“We had a game against Syracuse that Wednesday and I found out that morning. I was the first person (on the team) to hear they had a positive test (for COVID-19), so I was patient zero,” he said. 23-year-old Hellickson.

He immediately drove back to his downtown apartment and began 10 days in isolation. No one knew what was yet to come.

Over the next seven days, 23 teammates and seven members of the coaching and support staff would also test positive, the largest outbreak in all of professional hockey. The Montreal Canadiens had 24 players and two coaches in COVID protocols as of Saturday.

“You don’t like to hear you got it first,” said Hellickson, a late draft pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2017, who signed with the Maple Leafs organization in August. “Of course because you don’t want to give it to your teammates or anything like that.

“I entered the rink for our morning skate and our parking garage is attached to the rink. Just before I walked in the doors, our trainer was waiting for me… Thank God I had my mask on.”

The outbreak that hit the American Hockey League affiliate of Leafs went virtually unnoticed in the sport’s largest market. The Leafs themselves, located about a mile away, had fallen 15 of their own at one point – and could not call on the Marlies for backup.

Marlie’s general manager Ryan Hardy said he received a lot of support from the mother club, but this was a first for him: he had to stop operations and isolate an entire roster.

The first thing he did was consult health experts inside and outside the organization, who ordered the team-wide quarantine. Hellickson had been first, but teammates Chad Krys and Ryan Chyzowski took a ride with him to the rink that morning and were kept out of that night’s home game against the Syracuse Crunch as a precaution—which would be their last for about two weeks.

In the first wave of cases, four Marlies were infected. Then, Hardy said, “there was a four or five day period (leading up to Christmas) where four or five men a day tested positive.

“We thought we were done, we would get a positive rapid test on day six. We isolated (except) for drive-through PCR and antigen testing.”

Only players deemed healthy made those daily runs to the rink for testing. With LifeLabs employees lined up along the sidewalk leading to the front doors of Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place, players drove forward, poked their heads out of car windows and were tested. Healthy Marlies employees let the testers eat lunch.

But the line of cars, like the number of uninfected players, decreased rapidly.

Hardy spent several days calling Zoom with players and staff. Over time, player feedback and statements of support turned into questions about the isolation process.

“The players, who were double vaccinated and did everything that was asked of them … As professional hockey players and as people, they had a lot of questions about why this happened, and why we had to isolate if we were double vaccinated and didn’t show any symptoms,” he said. the GM.

“We had (team doctor) Greg Rutledge with us on Zoom and talked us through that, and (Omicron) was all liquid at the time. But when you’re dealing with 20-year-olds — healthy professionals who, even those who contracted the virus, didn’t feel so sick – it was hard for them to digest some of the things they were told.”

Hardy became more than a GM. He was a leading voice. He is also the senior director of minor league operations for the Leafs and was the only person on the team who had direct contact with the roster but had no COVID. He’d had it with the USHL’s Chicago Steel the year before.

“The most important thing for (Marlies players and staff) was mental health. Making sure they knew, even when they were isolated at home, they were supported by us and the organization,” Hardy said.

“Four or five guys (had) a hard time understanding the rules and why were they different now, with Omicron… If they were negative six days in a row, ‘Can I go home?’ and ‘Why can’t I go home?’ You just had to try and show that everyone handles it differently, and just try to raise them.

“There were definitely some emotional days, guys fighting it. And that’s probably the untold part of this pandemic, and what we’ll be analyzing in the coming years, what the impact is on people’s mental health.”

Christmas arrived, and with it even more disappointment.

In 2020, border restrictions made it impossible for some to see family and friends during the holiday season. This time, the entire squad and support staff had to isolate themselves.

Defender Mac Hollowell said he was upset when he couldn’t see his parents two Christmas days ago. This time, the 23-year-old blueliner said, he “embraced” the isolation and spent most of those 10 days quarantining FaceTiming teammates, family and friends.

Meanwhile, his mother, Jennifer, got creative.

“My mom drove up (on Christmas) and dropped off some groceries…she gave me presents for Christmas when I was first quarantined (December 17),” Hollowell said.

“It was good to have a little bit of Christmas spirit. You have a few presents to open. It wasn’t the same, but it was good for me.”

Head coach Greg Moore had a very different experience with the approaching holidays.

“I got (COVID) on the 19th…I had no symptoms until my rapid test, which was positive,” Moore said. “Then it was about four hours later that I felt like I had a headache. It turned into a more severe headache that night, then body aches the next day, just extreme fatigue… That lasted for about 4 1/2 days, and it was by the fifth day that I started to get out of it, myself started started to feel the energy to do things. But overall I feel like it was mild compared to other people.”

Moore added that his partner Monica is pregnant, due in April.

‘I had to make sure she didn’t understand,’ he said, ‘so I locked myself in the guest room and never left the room. She prepared the meals, took care of everything in the house, supported me and made sure I could stay isolated and away from her.

“But Christmas was of course hard. You want to spend time together. She was going to travel to see family, my family was to visit, and that was all canceled pretty quickly. For 10 days over Christmas I was locked in that room… it was mentally and emotionally tough. But at the end of the day, we tried really hard to find the positives… We face-timed each other on our iPads from different rooms in the house, and watched movies together – ‘Christmas vacation’, ‘home alone’, all those kind of things. ”

Moore, who is from Lisbon, Maine, hasn’t seen his parents in nearly two years due to disabilities. But he says the pandemic has also led to more people-to-people conversations, especially with players, and made him a better coach in the process.

On Boxing Day, four Marlies games were postponed, but three players were healthy enough to get back on the ice with some coaches.

On December 30, a thin roster — still trying to regain their strength and fitness — managed to beat Belleville 5-2. Those teams split two more games before the Marlies defeated Utica 6-4 on January 5.

At 1:49 of the second period in that win over Utica, Hellickson scored his first AHL goal.

The puck was taped and the milestone marked in ink. Kate Bascom, who is in charge of Marlies’ media relations, handed it over to the defender after the game.

There were no fans in the stands. The puck was handed to him after a TV interview after the game. It was another solitary moment, but Hellickson didn’t feel like it.

“(Positive testing and isolation) was a bummer at first,” he said, “but once you know you can’t change it, it was easy to move on. And it got easier as it progressed…

“We got through it.”