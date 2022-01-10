Sports
Novak Djokovic wins case, Australian judge orders release, can still be deported
World number one Novak Djokovic scored a stunning victory over the Australian government on Monday, overturning the tennis star’s cancellation of the tennis star’s health-related visa over Covid-19 and ending his detention. It was an extraordinary setback for the Australian government, which has been imposing strict pandemic demands on arriving foreign travelers for the past two years. But the Australian government’s lawyer told the court that immigration minister Alex Hawke could still decide to use his “personal cancellation powers” despite the player’s win.
Djokovic, 34, arrived in Melbourne last week for the Australian Open, which starts in a week, in hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
But rather than welcome a champion, agents at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport decided the unvaccinated star had no solid medical reason not to get stung.
Djokovic’s visa was revoked and he was transferred to a notorious immigration detention center pending deportation.
In an online emergency hearing Monday, the judge said the government had agreed to drop the visa decision and ordered Djokovic’s immediate release.
“Such a release must take place no later than 30 minutes after this order is given,” he said.
Djokovic is trapped in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that houses around 32 migrants in Australia’s harsh immigration system – some for years.
An early plea from Djokovic to move to a facility where he can train for the Australian Open fell on deaf ears, his lawyers said.
‘No human circumstances’
The court’s finding, read in an online hearing, recalled that Djokovic was interviewed overnight at Melbourne airport after his arrival late Wednesday night.
In the early hours of the following morning, the player was told he had until 8:30 am to respond to the proposed cancellation of his visa. But instead, the border agent canceled it at 7:42 AM.
If Djokovic had been given until 8:30 a.m. as first promised, “he could have consulted with others and explained to the delegate why his visa should not be revoked,” the judge said.
Although the hearing took place online, a small group of Djokovic fans gathered outside the federal courthouse, waving a Serbian flag, holding up a photo of their hero and dancing to the tune of an accordion.
Earlier, at a rally in Belgrade, Djokovic’s mother Dijana claimed her son was “in non-human conditions” during his four-night stay at the detention center.
“They have kept him and don’t even give him breakfast, he only has lunch and dinner,” she said, quoted by local media.
“He doesn’t have a normal window, he’s staring at a wall.”
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this weekend that after “constructive talks” with her Australian counterpart, we “have managed to get him gluten-free food, fitness equipment and a laptop”.
While it did not affect his lawsuit, Djokovic’s claim of a positive test on December 16 caused controversy after it was revealed that he had attended a meeting that day before the Serbian National Postal Service which launched a series of stamps in his honour.
Photos shared by the Belgrade Tennis Federation also showed him at a young players event in the city on December 17.
It reported that he had handed trophies and trophies to players. No one wore a mask.
Another tennis star, Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova, has also had her visa revoked after receiving a medical exemption.
promoted
She flew out of Australia on Saturday after being held in the same Melbourne center as Djokovic.
(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/novak-djokovic-wins-court-case-australian-judge-orders-release-from-detention-2699020
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]