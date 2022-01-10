Novak Djokovic wins case, Australian judge orders release, can still be deported

World number one Novak Djokovic scored a stunning victory over the Australian government on Monday, overturning the tennis star’s cancellation of the tennis star’s health-related visa over Covid-19 and ending his detention. It was an extraordinary setback for the Australian government, which has been imposing strict pandemic demands on arriving foreign travelers for the past two years. But the Australian government’s lawyer told the court that immigration minister Alex Hawke could still decide to use his “personal cancellation powers” despite the player’s win.

Djokovic, 34, arrived in Melbourne last week for the Australian Open, which starts in a week, in hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

But rather than welcome a champion, agents at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport decided the unvaccinated star had no solid medical reason not to get stung.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked and he was transferred to a notorious immigration detention center pending deportation.

In an online emergency hearing Monday, the judge said the government had agreed to drop the visa decision and ordered Djokovic’s immediate release.

“Such a release must take place no later than 30 minutes after this order is given,” he said.

Djokovic is trapped in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that houses around 32 migrants in Australia’s harsh immigration system – some for years.

An early plea from Djokovic to move to a facility where he can train for the Australian Open fell on deaf ears, his lawyers said.

‘No human circumstances’

The court’s finding, read in an online hearing, recalled that Djokovic was interviewed overnight at Melbourne airport after his arrival late Wednesday night.

In the early hours of the following morning, the player was told he had until 8:30 am to respond to the proposed cancellation of his visa. But instead, the border agent canceled it at 7:42 AM.

If Djokovic had been given until 8:30 a.m. as first promised, “he could have consulted with others and explained to the delegate why his visa should not be revoked,” the judge said.

Although the hearing took place online, a small group of Djokovic fans gathered outside the federal courthouse, waving a Serbian flag, holding up a photo of their hero and dancing to the tune of an accordion.

Earlier, at a rally in Belgrade, Djokovic’s mother Dijana claimed her son was “in non-human conditions” during his four-night stay at the detention center.

“They have kept him and don’t even give him breakfast, he only has lunch and dinner,” she said, quoted by local media.

“He doesn’t have a normal window, he’s staring at a wall.”

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this weekend that after “constructive talks” with her Australian counterpart, we “have managed to get him gluten-free food, fitness equipment and a laptop”.

While it did not affect his lawsuit, Djokovic’s claim of a positive test on December 16 caused controversy after it was revealed that he had attended a meeting that day before the Serbian National Postal Service which launched a series of stamps in his honour.

Photos shared by the Belgrade Tennis Federation also showed him at a young players event in the city on December 17.

It reported that he had handed trophies and trophies to players. No one wore a mask.

Another tennis star, Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova, has also had her visa revoked after receiving a medical exemption.

She flew out of Australia on Saturday after being held in the same Melbourne center as Djokovic.

