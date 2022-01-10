Sports
NFL Insider Notes: Ben Roethlisberger extends Hall of Fame career with Steelers, plus more from Week 18
It was only fitting that Ben Roethlisberger would extend his career in this way. It seems pretty perfect, given the arc of his career and the legacy he left behind prolonging plays and always keeping alive the hopes that he would walk off the field in Baltimore and beat his bitter rivals in another win. , in overtime, in pouring rain, and doing it by overcoming a litany of third-and-eternal and fourth-and-eternal to make it happen.
As Big Ben finished the Ravens’ season with a sixth straight loss (and a pitiful 1-5 record within the AFC North), he got help where few expected. The Jaguars somehow made it to the Colts for all four quarters in Jacksonville on a day when most Jags fans showed up to protest their owner. Everything fell into place, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback boarded a plane back home knowing he would make it to the playoffs as long as the Chargers and Raiders didn’t tie in the final game of the season. That Sunday night game may have been closer to that draw than he or the Steelers would have liked, but in the end they got what they needed.
It’s been quite a week, even by Big Ben’s lofty standards. Last Monday night, he brought to an end what was left of the Browns season, and he got a heroic deed at Heinz Field, with the whole football world watching, in what was almost certainly his last home game. Six days later, after another astonishingly slow start for the Steelersand, despite losing everything to stop Najee Harris for the better part of the day, he made another miraculous comeback in the fourth quarterback before signing the deal. completed overtime.
He pulled something out of nothing again. Again, nothing could have been more appropriate.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Steelers went 1-for-9 on the third and fourth downs and sputtered to do anything, with just 126 net yards on 38 plays during the first three quarters. They produced 188 yards on 37 plays the rest of the way, doing it vintage Big Ben fashion. With Baltimore’s team-wide pass-rush failures as apparent as ever, and Coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense not getting off the field in the fourth quarter all year, Roethlisberger feasted.
He converted to a third-and-9 (picking up from 20 yards) and a third-and-6, and a third-and-7, and a third-and-9, leading to their go-ahead TD. Then it was 13-13 into overtime, faced with a fourth-and-8 after a dropped pass wiped out a potential third-and-8 conversion, magic happened again. The entire season was at stake in midfield; punting was pointless as a draw would eliminate both teams. All Big Ben did was find Ray-Ray McCloud in the middle to take down the first one and set up the winning field goal.
This Steelers team hasn’t been bolstered for a real playoff push, and it’s hard to imagine they’d do much if they got into it. But again, Roethlisberger is best able to face the odds, and I’m not sure anyone could have predicted this 9. -7-1 finish and this team was as viable as it ended up being. He keeps escaping. He continues to extend. And his career is not over yet.
Lawrence shows long-awaited promise
This was largely a lost season for Trevor Lawrence, but Sunday showed the promise inside. After a rookie season that was almost completely filled with slow starts and turmoil, the first overall pick emerged completely from the dark shadow of Urban Meyer in Week 18, thriving like rarely seen.
Lawrence was almost perfect in the first half and took control of the game on a day when Colts defense was having some trouble, Indy’s offensive line was overpowered (a rarity) and Carson Wentz didn’t play a winning football. Lawrence went 19-for-25 for 208 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an unlikely 20-point lead. And it started on the first ride.
The Colts had to worry as Lawrence converted on third and 12 and third and 10 and then, finally, third and 1 to take a quick 7-0 lead. He used his feet extremely well and seemed as at ease and comfortable as I’ve seen him all year.
It’s probably far too little too late to save interim head coach Darrell Bevell’s chances of landing the head coach job there, but the way the Jags played a week after they were destroyed by the Patriots was remarkable. Now we’ll see if the Khans are really willing to pair Bill O’Brien with current general manager Trent Baalke in what would ostensibly be an attempt to relive the kind of toxicity they endured during Meyer’s brief regime. It would be a rather bold strategy.
More Insider Notes from Week 18
- If Joe Judge makes it through the season, and you see me somewhere, tell me I owe you a beer. I will pay. The terrible way the Giants finished this season – the brutal play and drafts, the controversy (another season fire on the offensive side of the ball) and the utter ineptitude that underscored this 4-13 record – would be the cause for any coach to go. Giants owner John Mara wants you to believe that this is progress somehow, just like Judge. But the past two years have been nothing but a mess, they’ve ended with six consecutive losses — scoring a total of 56 points in that span — and haven’t won any consecutive games since December 2021. They managed to make last year’s 6-10 season look like cause for celebration, and few of their future blue-chip players actually develop.
- Oh, Jordan Love. That my friends is what a project looks like. The problems with the placement of the ball. The interceptions. This was a pressure-free spot for the most part — as much as you could ever create in a regular season game — and he was up against the worst team in the NFL, and it wasn’t good. It’s not the end, but soon going to sell this kid elsewhere as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement. They have to pull out the checkbook and give Rodgers what he wants. This is a six win team with Love, at its best, next season.
- I didn’t see the Colts’ collapse coming, especially after the way they played Christmas in Arizona. It’s hard to estimate, to be honest. But what it comes down to for them again is that they don’t have a championship-level QB – not close. And if I were them, I’ll try to find a way to upgrade, no matter how tricky that is.
- The more people I speak to, the more I think the Texans will make a coaching change. But that team fought to its limits, giving the Titans everything they could handle on Sunday with the best seed on the line.
- Get ready for some wild off-season QB. Whether or not all of these guys are shared, at least you’ll have the opportunity to have conversations about Rodgers, Russell Wilson, DeShaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
