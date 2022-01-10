NFL Insider Notes: Ben Roethlisberger extends Hall of Fame career with Steelers, plus more from Week 18

It was only fitting that Ben Roethlisberger would extend his career in this way. It seems pretty perfect, given the arc of his career and the legacy he left behind prolonging plays and always keeping alive the hopes that he would walk off the field in Baltimore and beat his bitter rivals in another win. , in overtime, in pouring rain, and doing it by overcoming a litany of third-and-eternal and fourth-and-eternal to make it happen.

As Big Ben finished the Ravens’ season with a sixth straight loss (and a pitiful 1-5 record within the AFC North), he got help where few expected. The Jaguars somehow made it to the Colts for all four quarters in Jacksonville on a day when most Jags fans showed up to protest their owner. Everything fell into place, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback boarded a plane back home knowing he would make it to the playoffs as long as the Chargers and Raiders didn’t tie in the final game of the season. That Sunday night game may have been closer to that draw than he or the Steelers would have liked, but in the end they got what they needed.

It’s been quite a week, even by Big Ben’s lofty standards. Last Monday night, he brought to an end what was left of the Browns season, and he got a heroic deed at Heinz Field, with the whole football world watching, in what was almost certainly his last home game. Six days later, after another astonishingly slow start for the Steelersand, despite losing everything to stop Najee Harris for the better part of the day, he made another miraculous comeback in the fourth quarterback before signing the deal. completed overtime.

He pulled something out of nothing again. Again, nothing could have been more appropriate.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Steelers went 1-for-9 on the third and fourth downs and sputtered to do anything, with just 126 net yards on 38 plays during the first three quarters. They produced 188 yards on 37 plays the rest of the way, doing it vintage Big Ben fashion. With Baltimore’s team-wide pass-rush failures as apparent as ever, and Coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense not getting off the field in the fourth quarter all year, Roethlisberger feasted.

He converted to a third-and-9 (picking up from 20 yards) and a third-and-6, and a third-and-7, and a third-and-9, leading to their go-ahead TD. Then it was 13-13 into overtime, faced with a fourth-and-8 after a dropped pass wiped out a potential third-and-8 conversion, magic happened again. The entire season was at stake in midfield; punting was pointless as a draw would eliminate both teams. All Big Ben did was find Ray-Ray McCloud in the middle to take down the first one and set up the winning field goal.

This Steelers team hasn’t been bolstered for a real playoff push, and it’s hard to imagine they’d do much if they got into it. But again, Roethlisberger is best able to face the odds, and I’m not sure anyone could have predicted this 9. -7-1 finish and this team was as viable as it ended up being. He keeps escaping. He continues to extend. And his career is not over yet.

Lawrence shows long-awaited promise

This was largely a lost season for Trevor Lawrence, but Sunday showed the promise inside. After a rookie season that was almost completely filled with slow starts and turmoil, the first overall pick emerged completely from the dark shadow of Urban Meyer in Week 18, thriving like rarely seen.

Lawrence was almost perfect in the first half and took control of the game on a day when Colts defense was having some trouble, Indy’s offensive line was overpowered (a rarity) and Carson Wentz didn’t play a winning football. Lawrence went 19-for-25 for 208 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an unlikely 20-point lead. And it started on the first ride.

The Colts had to worry as Lawrence converted on third and 12 and third and 10 and then, finally, third and 1 to take a quick 7-0 lead. He used his feet extremely well and seemed as at ease and comfortable as I’ve seen him all year.

It’s probably far too little too late to save interim head coach Darrell Bevell’s chances of landing the head coach job there, but the way the Jags played a week after they were destroyed by the Patriots was remarkable. Now we’ll see if the Khans are really willing to pair Bill O’Brien with current general manager Trent Baalke in what would ostensibly be an attempt to relive the kind of toxicity they endured during Meyer’s brief regime. It would be a rather bold strategy.

