Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 at Hagley Oval, Full Cricket Score: Visitors follow with 395 runs





Switch between the above tabs to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary Day 2, Lunch Report:Devon Conway completed a century from the first ball of the day and Tom Latham reached his second double century as New Zealand continued its relentless accumulation of runs on Monday’s second day of the second Test against Bangladesh. New Zealand went for lunch at 423-5 with Latham 215 not out. Conway was left on the first day and said he expected to need a sleeping pill to get some rest. He wasted no time in wrapping up unfinished business Monday, taking a single from Ebadot Hossain’s first ball to post his third century to go along with two half-centuries in just five Tests. The South African-born southpaw, who scored a century in the first innings of the first Test, now has 623 runs in nine Test innings at an average of 69.22. Conway appeared in full flight when he was knocked out at 109 when Latham chased a short single and Mehidy Hasan got a direct hit on the non-attacker’s side. His dismissal put Ross Taylor in trouble for what will likely be his last Test innings. The 37-year-old cricketing great will retire from Tests after this match, which equaled Daniel Vettoris’ record of 112 Test appearances for New Zealand. Given the strong position in which New Zealand finds itself, there is little chance that Taylor will make another run in the match. He came to the crease to loud applause, also from the field team, and left after making 28 with a similar ovation. The next New Zealand batter, Henry Nicholls, waited in the locker room to let him make his last walk alone. Taylor has been a member of the New Zealand test team for nearly 15 years and his performance is among the best of any New Zealand player. If he doesn’t bat again in this match, Taylor will finish with 7,683 Test Runs, more than any other New Zealander, although that record will likely fall in the future to Kane Williamson (7,272). Taylor has 19 Test centuries, second only to Williamson (24) and is the only New Zealander to have played 100 games in all three international formats. His highest score and most memorable innings was his 290 against Australia in Perth in 2015, when he hit nearly 10 hours against one of the world’s best strikes. New Zealand also lost Nicholls (0) and Daryl Mitchell (3) before lunch, both falling behind. Bangladesh won the first match in a series of two Tests by eight wickets. With AP inputs Get all the latest news, trending news and entertainment news here. follow us on facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



