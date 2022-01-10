College Football Playoff National Championship game: Alabama-Georgia preview, how to watch and more





Alabama and Georgia meet Monday night for the National Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The national title match is a SEC Championship rematch in December and also a 2017-18 National Championship rematch between the two schools in which Tua Tagovailoa made a comeback and the Crimson Tide won the match in overtime, 26-23. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Alabama is in its fifth national title game since the start of the College Football Playoff. The team defeated Cincinnati in the semifinals to get here. The Crimson Tide, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, has only one blemish on their record, that of Texas A&M. Young, a sophomore, has 4,503 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes this season. He leads an offense that has seen dominance from Brian Robinson Jr., who has rushed 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Jameson Williams, who has 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. John Metchie III leads the team in receptions with 96 and has 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, but will not play in the title game due to injury. Linebacker Henry TooToo leads the team with 105 tackles and fellow linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has emerged strongly this season with 17.5 sacks. Several Alabama defensive backs are connected to three intercepts DeMarcco Hellams, Jalyn Armor-Davis, and Jordan Battle. Georgia’s defense is one of the fiercest in college football. ALABAMAS BRYCE YOUNG COURSES ON RECRUITMENT PROCESS, WHAT MADE NICK SABAN DIFFERENT The Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama last month was their only one of the season, and the 41 points they allowed in defeat were the most they allowed all season. Before that, it was 17 points in a 41-17 win over Tennessee. Linebacker Nakobe Dean leads the team with 69 tackles and he leads with six sacks. Alabama will also face Jordan Davis, who concluded his final season as winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy. Georgia will have to rely on Stetson Bennett to take the offense to the next level to get past Alabama. Bennett has 2,638 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns this season. Running back Zamir White has 772 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. James Cook ran for 651 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the team with 52 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns. GEORGIA’S STETSON BENNETT ACKNOWLEDGES HE GIVED UP SMARTPHONE FOR TECH RELIC In general, the most talked about Alabamas dominance over college football. Nick Saban is going for his seventh championship as head coach of the Crimson Tide and 16th in school history. Georgia has not won a national championship since 1980. A win over Alabama would be hugely upsetting. Here are some other things you should know. — Date: January 10, 2022 Time (ET): 8 pm TV: ESPN Venue: Indianapolis Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP – Recent National Champions 2020-21: Alabama 2019-20: LSU 2018-19: Clemson 2017-18: Alabama 2016-17: Clemson 2015-16: Alabama 2014-15: Ohio State

