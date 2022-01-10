Novak Djokovic released after Australian judge overturns visa cancellation





Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Marin Cilic of Croatia in match 2 of the Davis Cup semifinals at the Madrid Arena on December 3, 2021. Sanjin Strukic Pixsell | MB Media | Getty Images Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his lawsuit in Australia after his visa was canceled due to his vaccination status against Covid-19 ahead of the Australian Open. Australian federal judge Anthony Kelly read the verdict during an emergency virtual hearing on Monday. “The court will order as follows: Paragraph 1, the Delegate’s decision to cancel the applicant’s visa for temporary activity subclass 048, made on January 6, 2022, is quashed,” he said. Djokovic fans gathered outside the hotel where the world tennis champion was being held erupted into cheers and patriotic Serbian songs when the news was announced. This means that Djokovic’s visa remains valid. He will be released and will be given back his passport and other belongings seized during his detention. The 34-year-old Serbian national was detained at an immigration facility last week after arriving in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open for what officials say violated the country’s strict entry rules that require visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic, a vocal vaccine skeptic aspiring to a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, had his visa revoked and passport seized after customs officials decided he lacked sufficient medical justification for a vaccine waiver. Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gather outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is said to be held while he remains in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, on January 6, 2022. Loren Elliott | Reuters Judge Kelly scored points in Djokovic’s defense on Monday and demanded to know what else the athlete could have done to meet Australia’s entry requirements. The government acknowledged Monday that it had not given Djokovic and his team sufficient time to respond after notifying him of his visa cancellation. But the saga isn’t over yet. The Australian immigration minister can still personally intervene and cancel his visa regardless on new grounds. If the minister, Alex Hawke, decides to take that action, Djokovic could face another lawsuit and possibly a ban on tennis in Australia for up to three years. The story has sparked debate over vaccine requirements and spotlighted Australia’s strict Covid measures, which have forced Australians to endure some of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world. As the case enraged Djokovic fans in the country and around the world, many in Australia began to think about the idea that a millionaire tennis player might be able to break the laws of their country when no one else could. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized Djokovic, saying “rules are rules”. But in a stroke of irony, Judge Kelly referred to that same statement when explaining his decision Monday: “We all play by the same rules. The reason this Home Secretary agrees in this proceeding that the Deputy’s decision [to cancel the visa] must be reserved is for the reasons set out in the notation. In other words, those rules were not complied with.”

