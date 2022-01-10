Top Doctors Ready For South-South NMA Games – The Sun Nigeria





Uyo, the capital of the state of Akwa Ibom, will host the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) annual games in the South South to encourage the friendship and well-being of health professionals in the region. According to Akwa Ibom State Public Relations Officer, Dr. Nsisong Asanga, the games are organized to bring doctors together, to remind ourselves of a shared heritage, unity in the Niger Delta and unity in the practice of medicine to save lives in the region. The South-South games will be held in preparation for the National NMA games scheduled for February 2022 in Abuja and Akwa Ibom was chosen to host the South-South due to the agreed alphabetical rotation of the hosting rights in the Niger Delta- region. The NMA chairman in Akwa Ibom, Dr Sylvester Ime Udoh, assured that we are in fact trying to get the team that will represent the South-South contingent at the national games. All hands are on deck to ensure designated training and competition locations are ready. While the Doctors Mess in Uyo has been assigned to host the indoor games, Dr. Udoh in terms of preparedness emphatically present. I think we are ready so far. Some of the doctors seen while training at Doctors Mess include Dr. Edidiong Uko, who said his team trained to maintain the nearly decade-long bragging rights in Chess. We train to win one more time. We have won the last seven editions of the tournament in chess. Others reportedly in training include Prof. Aniekan Abasi-Attai, a table tennis champion, Prof. Emem Bassey, UUTH CMD in golf, among others. As members of society with special obligations to all fellow human beings, those common sense and body, as well as the sick, doctors, worship the NMA spell as part of the motivation to keep their Hippocratic Oath. In a statement signed by the games coordinator, Dr. Nsikak Nyoyoko, the sporting event is scheduled for January 12-16, 2022 and will feature Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Table, Tennis, Ayo, Scrabble, Chess, Checkers, Badminton, Athletics and Golf for male and female doctors.

