Column | Leave Rishabh Pant alone | Cricket News

South Africa’s convincing win over the Wanderers in Johannesburg proved once again what a great leveler game cricket could be. India won the first Test, normally the touring side’s nemesis, with ease and looked forward to meeting Wanderers where they had not lost a Test. But coincidentally, they had to take the field without Virat Kohli, the skipper and main batter, and were further hampered as the match progressed by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj developing hamstring problems. The hosts seized the openings presented with enthusiasm and built on the visitors’ missteps to win this game by a seven-wicket margin.

It can be said without a doubt that India lost this Test due to poor percussion. In the first innings, none of the batters, except captain KL Rahul, could handle the gear delivered by the South African quicks. Even as knives were sharpened for the heads of Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who failed again on the first knock, the two cashed in on half-century fighting as the side struck again. Aside from these three, Hanuma Vihari was the only other batsman to show any degree of comfort in tackling the bowlers, who ran out of partners when he batted to 40 in the second innings. There were cameos from Ravichandran Aswin and Shardul Thakur, but neither had the quality or content that could change the course of the game. In short, none of the Indian batsman showed the patience and commitment that South African captain Dean Elgar showed as he anchored his side to victory in the second innings.

In the midst of a uniformly unimpressive show from the willow wielders, one batsman’s failure stood out solely because of the way he was fired in the second innings. Since bursting onto the international stage three years ago, Rishabh Pant has earned a reputation as an aggressive batter who isn’t afraid to take on the other side. Taking on the bowlers through a series of attacking shots makes for exciting cricket, which is loved by spectators around the world. But this also carries the risk of being fired in an absurdly foolish way on some occasions, which could be frowned upon by anyone.

This was what happened to Pant in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test. Test cricket is unique in that it exposes even the tiniest flaws in batters’ technique, which is then relentlessly taken advantage of by the bowlers, until either a correction is made or the willow wielder is dropped from the side. In Pant’s case, opposing sides have discovered that he is suspicious of the fast bowlers delivering the ball from over the wicket moving across the wicket. This discovery has led to runs dry up of late as bowlers have effectively used this trick to keep him still before enticing him to play a loose throw.

Kagiso Rabada, second left, delivered a game-changing spell in the second Test against India. File photo: AFP/Randy Brooks



When Pant came in to punch on the third day of the test, Kagiso Rabada spat fire, after firing Rahane and Pujara in a space of seven balls. Rabada bounced one sharply and Pant took a blow to the body. He let the next ball go diagonally across the wicket and Pant, seeing an opening, stepped out of the crease, intending to blast the ball over the fence at great distance. But Rabada had cleverly altered the line of the ball with the result that Pant only managed to nick the ball to give an easy catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Vereyenne. The fall of three quick wickets in a space of 10 balls was a huge setback for the visitors from which they were unable to recover.

The beating of pants and the manner of dismissal drew much criticism, with Sunil Gavaskar taking the lead and others such as Gautam Gambhir and Akash Chopra following. Only Sanjay Manjrekar came to support Pant, stating that the young wicketkeeper’s batting style had won matches for India in the not-too-distant past. Even coach Rahul Dravid was forced by repeated media inquiries to make a statement on the subject and said he will talk to the batsman about improving his shot selection.

Gavaskar’s harshly worded statement addressed to Pant would no doubt have brought a smile of irony to the faces of the game’s adherents of my generation. In 1983, the same Gavaskar was subjected to fierce criticism for playing a brash shot and throwing away his wicket in the fifth Test of the series against the West Indies in Kolkata. India had entered the Test 0-2 behind when the visitors led by Clive Lloyd were determined to inflict a heavy loss on the hosts. India recovered from the loss of Gavaskar from the first ball of the match to reach a total of 241, thanks to a hard knock of 69 by captain Kapil Dev. The captain then came back to cast a great spell that reduced the West Indies to 213/8, before Lloyd and fast bowler Andy Roberts teamed up for a score of 161 points, taking them to a total of 374.

Former Indian Captain Sunil Gavaskar. File photo: IANS



When India struck for the second time, Gavaskar seemed like a man in a hurry. He hit four sharp boundaries before reaching for a harmless ball from Michael Holding that would have passed him safely and hurled at wicketkeeper Jeff Dujon. It was a bad shot and the crowd greeted his departure with booing and cheering. They even taunted his wife when she went to a function the next day, causing the hairs to rise on the back of his neck and making him swear he would never play a test at this venue again. Skipper Kapil was so upset by the manner in which Gavaskars was fired that he doubted the latter’s commitment and the issue between the two was only resolved through the intervention of NKP Salve, then chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In a strange turn of events, Kapil was dropped from the national side in December 1984 for making a bad shot in the second innings of the Test against England in Delhi. Kapil’s dismissal opened the floodgates and the Indians’ tails fell into a heap, paving the way for a surprise victory for England. The dropping of Kapil for cricket reasons is one of the darkest episodes in the history of Indian cricket. But Kapil did not shy away from this blow and continued with the same hitting style without making any changes. This won matches for India such as the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in February 1985, where Kapil helped get the side out of a tricky situation. This also lost the occasional game, such as the crucial semi-final of the 1987 World Cup where, despite seeing a fielder on the deep midwicket boundary, Kapil attempted to clear a pitch from Eddie Hemmings over the fence but was caught on the border. But here too, Kapil had the last laugh, as in the first Test of the series against England in 1990, when India needed 24 runs to avoid a follow-up with one wicket left, Kapil beat the same Hemmings for four consecutive sixers to make it. to make sure England hit one more time!

What should Pant do now? Should he follow the path of Gavaskar or Kapil? The batsmanship of pants is not based on the classical scriptures like Gavaskar, but relies more on spotting the ball early, supported by an innate ability to play around the wicket. He, like Kapil, Virender Sehwag, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth before him, relies as much on instinct as on the sense of timing with which they are blessed. Restraining such batsmen by placing curbs on their shot selection and stroke play tends to confuse them. They need to be able to play their natural game and they will come out victorious nine times out of ten, rather than the other way around.

Let’s leave Pant alone and give him space to work on his cricket to correct the defect that crept into his technique. He will be back soon between the runs and winning games for the country. We mustn’t forget that he has done something that none of his critics have done so far – single-handedly winning a match with his bat in a test in Australia. He’s too precious a player to be lost in the crossfire that commentators indulge in in order to gain more eyeballs and increase TRPs.

(The author is a former international cricket umpire and senior bureaucrat)