Sports
3 quick bold predictions for the national title
Well, Georgia football fans, let’s do this bold prediction article one more time as the Dawgs and Tide face off in the College Football Playoff Championship game tomorrow.
We usually make six bold predictions, but after the SEC Championship Game, it was safe to say that we were a little hesitant about predicting bold things that would happen when these two teams meet.
However, this article is such fun to write, and after watching every interview this week for the game and seeing how the Dawgs behave, these predictions made themselves.
On Monday, Georgia Football will see these three things come to fruition against the Tide to claim their first title in 41 years.
Something in the way they behave and do things makes us feel like it’s time they finally beat Goliath.
One of the reasons for feeling this way is that this team gets a second chance at Alabama in the same season, which doesn’t happen often. This defense has the talent and will to tame starting quarterback Bryce Young and his stable of playmakers. So the Dawgs need to take advantage of that and get on with it.
Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett believes in himself and it seems like he knows deep down that this is his moment. He put the team on his back for the Michigan game, and now he should know he can do the same against Alabama.
The Dawgs are healthy and have a team that should win this game on paper. However, we all know Alabama and they have a hold on Georgia. That grip seems weaker and weaker with the way Georgia’s team continues to embrace this entire experience.
Six bold predictions are usually what we like to do, but this week three are enough because it’s just what the Dawgs have to do. Yes, they are bold, but at the same time, Georgia will have to be bold to end a string of seven losses to the Tide and their first championship in four decades.
