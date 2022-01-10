Tennis star Djokovic wins lawsuit to stay in Australia

Judge rules withdrawal of tennis player’s visa ‘unreasonable’

Immigration minister can still exercise the power to revoke visas

‘It was a sleepless night for the family,’ says brother

Djokovic had claimed medical exemption from vaccine obligation

Drama comes as Australia’s COVID-19 cases top 1 million

MELBOURNE, Jan. 10 (Reuters) – World tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a lawsuit to stay in the country over his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open pursue.

Judge Anthony Kelly last week ruled that the federal government’s decision to revoke the Serbian tennis star’s visa amid an argument over his medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

Federal government lawyers, however, indicated that the battle may not be over, telling the court that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke reserves the right to exercise his personal power to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

After confirming that such a move, if taken, would exclude 34-year-old Djokovic from the country for three years, Kelly warned government lawyers that “the stakes have now increased rather than decreased”.

Hawke’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Djokovic’s plight has been closely followed around the world, sparking diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and fueling a heated debate over national vaccination rules.

Kelly also ordered the federal government to pay legal fees for Djokovic, who spent several days in an immigration detention hotel, noting that his lawyers argued that his “personal and professional reputation and his economic interests could be directly harmed”.

News of the ruling was greeted with clamorous celebrations, drums and dancing by a group of about 50 supporters, many draped in the Serbian flag, outside the Melbourne court.

“It was a sleepless night for the family,” his brother, Djordje Djokovic, told TV Prva in Belgrade. “Novak showed his perseverance and confidence in himself. He showed that he is a great man.”

However, Djordje Djokovic said the family was concerned about the possibility that his brother would be detained again and ordered to leave Australia.

Spanish rival Rafa Nadal called the drama around the run-up to the tournament, which starts on January 17, a “circus”.

“Whether I agree with Djokovic on some points, has spoken to justice and said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do that,” Nadal told Spain. radio Onda Cero.

JUDGMENT OF THE COURT

Djokovic, who was present in the chambers of his lawyers at the hearing, did not immediately appear in public or make a statement after the verdict.

A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic holds his photo at a rally outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be detained while staying in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 9, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott read more

There is great worldwide interest in the case, but attempts by the authorities to get the media and the public to follow the events in court have sometimes turned into a farce when pranksters hijacked internet links to stream loud music and porn.

Judge Kelly said he overturned the decision to block Djokovic’s entry to Australia because the player was not given enough time to speak with tennis organizers and lawyers to fully respond after being informed of the intention to revoke his visa. .

Kelly noted that officials at Melbourne airport made sure the player turned off his phone from midnight until about 7:42 a.m. local time, when the decision was made to revoke his visa.

Officials have also withdrawn from an agreement to give Djokovic until 8.30am to speak with tournament organizer Tennis Australia and lawyers, the judge said.

Djokovic was instead awakened by officials around 6am after a short rest and said he felt pressured to respond. The player, a longtime vocal opponent of mandatory vaccination, told border officials he had not been vaccinated and had had COVID-19 twice, according to a transcript of the interview.

MEDICAL EXEMPTION

Kelly previously told the court it appeared that Djokovic had applied for and received the required medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination on the grounds that he contracted the virus last month. He had provided proof of that before traveling to Melbourne and landing on Wednesday evening.

“What else could this man have done?” said Kelly.

Kelly’s ruling did not directly address the question of whether the waiver based on a contamination in the past six months was valid, which the government had disputed.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley previously said his organization had been in talks with federal and state officials for months to ensure the safe passage of players. Tennis Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Djokovic’s case had sparked anger in Australia, where more than 90% of the adult population has been double vaccinated and public opinion is largely against the player.

Emotions ran particularly high in Melbourne, which has experienced the longest cumulative lockdown in the world.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 1 million on Monday, more than half of them in the past week, increasing hospital admissions, putting pressure on supply chains and overloading testing facilities.

The saga started when Djokovic posted a photo of himself leaning on his luggage on Instagram on Tuesday and telling the world he was on his way to Australia to compete in the Open with a vaccine waiver.

