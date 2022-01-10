Sports
UConn hockey tops for men BC | UConn Hockey
After watching a late lead for the UConn men’s ice hockey team evaporate, forward Kevin ONeil didn’t hang his head.
Instead, the graduate student came with the lead in the last minute as the Huskies took a 5-4 victory over Boston College in Hockey East play on Saturday.
UConn (9-7-0, 6-4-0) led 4-3 in the final minutes of play. Patrick Giles tied the score for the Eagles (10-6-3, 5-4-2) with 54.5 to play, creating ONeil’s heroism.
The Latham, New York native took the puck away in the neutral zone, beating goalkeeper Eric Dop with 32.2 left to set the Huskies up for good.
Boston College jumped to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Casey Carreau and Marc McLaughlin in the first and second periods respectively.
But the Huskies responded with goals from Hudson Schandor and Carter Turnbull to tie the game in the third tier.
Artem Shlaine put the visitors down at 3-2 just 1:03 in the third. A goal from Colby Ambrosio made it 7:24 in the period, but Jachym Kondelik put the Huskies back in the spotlight with a power play goal with 5:06 left.
Seven UConn players provided assists on Saturday. Goalkeeper Darion Hanson made 21 saves in the win, the same number of shots Dop stopped in the defeat.
The Huskies travel to AIC on Tuesday.
