Raiders tied to the playoffs find a way to triumph over Chargers in an overtime thriller





With Derek Carr finding Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards for gains of 17 and 11 yards, and Jacobs adding short runs before tearing down the 10-yarder, Las Vegas ensured there would be no more Herbert-led rallies. And while Raiders coaches may have discussed whether to play for the draw, Jacobs wasn’t. He went to coordinator Greg Olsen and told him he wanted the ball. “For the 4 minutes into the rules, I said to him, ‘I’m the closer. That’s what you brought me here for. Let me get close,'” said Jacobs, who carried 26 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. . “When they equalized the game in OT, I looked at Olly and said, ‘It’s time.’ We came together — offensive line, (Carr), everyone. We just made it happen.” The same can be said of Bisaccia, who was put in an extremely difficult situation. Owner Mark Davis has not said whether he plans to remove the label “in the interim” from Bisaccia’s job description — and there are rumors Davis may be interested in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who had close ties to Davis’s father — but it’s hard to fathom that anyone else handled the situation as well as Bisaccia. “When he got the job, I told people he was the right man for the job for several reasons,” Jacobs says. “Every guy in the room respects him — even before he was the head coach. He’s one of those guys you start talking about life with, when you’ve got things going on. When you have a coach who respects you and really take care and love, you will do what he asks you to do.” Bisaccia is a football lifer, a 20-year veteran of the NFL sidelines who has always dreamed of becoming a head coach. Whatever happens, Sunday was special to him, as it was to his quarterback. Carr has been unfairly vilified for much of his career, routinely focusing on the things he may not do well as opposed to the things he excels at. He led the team to the playoffs in 2016 but was never able to play after breaking a leg late in the year. So Saturday will mean a lot to him from a personal perspective – it will be his first time making it to the play-offs – and equally important from a team standpoint. “Once I think I can get some sleep and wake up in the morning, maybe it will hit me,” he said. “But I just have this weird feeling in my heart, like the job isn’t done. It feels good. It’s exciting. But I’m not going to make it to the play-offs alone. … There’s more after that too .” It seems appropriate in some ways that the Raiders move forward by winning a game that didn’t earn them any style points. It was similar to how they won so many big games under Madden, whose family lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the game. Perhaps it was their way of honoring his spirit, which certainly seemed to fill the building as his Raiders defeated the Vikings on this day in 1977 to win Super Bowl XI.

