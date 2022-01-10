Sports
Seniors taking advantage of the extra year to qualify
LEXINGTON – Kentucky Football selection 2022 may be boosted by the return of several seniors taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility for all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the Wildcats’ top NFL draft prospects will go into professional careers, but several borderline players may be able to make more money next year through name, image, and likenesses for Kentucky than trying to run an NFL team as an unwritten free intermediary.
Outside linebacker Jordan Wright became the first British senior to announce he was using the extra year on January 9. He is expected to be joined by several classmates in the coming weeks, but Kentucky coaches must weigh tough decisions with some seniors as the players using the extra year count toward the team’s 85-man scholarship limit in 2022, unlike this season. Some seniors in the UK will choose to return to university for their additional year of eligibility but go to the transfer portal due to the scholarship crisis.
Seniors return to Kentucky football
LB Jacques Jones
Jones only played one season in Kentucky after Ole Miss’s move, but he quickly proved his worth with several important plays at key moments this season. Jones confirmed his return to the UK on January 9. The return of the middle linebacker starter, who led the UK with 86 tackles, is a major boost for the defence.
OLB Jordan Wright
Wright’s decision to return to the UK is a major boost to a position as a linebacker that needs depth. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was limited to nine games in 2021 due to injuries. He made 40 tackles with four tackles for losses, a sack and six pass breakups. Wright ended the season on a high note with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Citrus Bowl.
Kentucky football seniors declare for the NFL draft
S Yusuf Corker
Corker, an underrated contributor in Kentucky’s run of four straight bowl wins, capped his career by applying the pressure that led to the interception of DeAndre Square’s Citrus Bowl clinch. Married with one child, Corker begins his professional career after a total of 240 tackles and three interceptions as a Wildcat.
OT Darian Kinnard
Kinnard backed up his decision to return to Kentucky for his senior season with a consensus first-team All-American campaign. while his move to the left tackling didn’t stick around, it would be hard to call the decision anything but a success. To increase his chances of being selected in the first round, Kinnard needs to impress in practice and on the NFL combination.
BY Marquan McCall
A showcase matchup with Iowa All-American center Tyler Linderbaum in the Citrus Bowl was the last piece of film it took for McCall to feel comfortable entering the draft. The affable defensive lineman ends his career in the UK with 56 tackles and 10 tackles for loss, despite missing part of his senior season with an injury and spending most of his first three years on campus as the nose guard for the Dallas Cowboys, Quinton Bohanna, supported.
THE Josh Paschalis
While he may not have had the same individual statistical impact as Benny Snell, Josh Allen, Lynn Bowden or Wan’Dale Robinson, Paschal leaves the UK as one of the most beloved players of the Mark Stoops era. Paschal, a three-time captain, earned first-team All-SEC honors as a senior with 53 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Paschal could be chosen on day two of the NFL draw, less than four years after undergoing immunotherapy treatments for a malignant melanoma.
Kentucky soccer seniors entering the transfer portal
OLB Marquez Bembry
Bembry, a former junior university transfer, spent his first two seasons in the UK as an inside linebacker before moving to outside linebacker this fall. He appeared in all 12 regular season games, totaling nine tackles and one loss tackle.
CB Cedrick Dort
The first Kentucky starter to enter the portal after the season put his name on the portal five days after the Citrus Bowl. Dort started all 12 regular season games, but came off the bench in the bowling game. He made a total of 19 tackles this season, but was not credited with breaks or interceptions. Dort played in 44 games with 25 starts in the past four years.
WR Isaiah Epps
Epps opened the 2021 season as one of the UK’s three starting receivers after missing most of the previous two seasons with a foot injury. He made a total of 10 catches in the UK’s first seven matches, but only one of the last five. Before entering the transfer portal, Epps was banned from the Citrus Bowl due to injuries sustained in a car accident. On January 6, the Oklahoma native made a commitment to Tulsa.
P Colin Goodfellow
UK actually referred to his walk-on punter as a “super senior” all season, but that was because they didn’t credit him with a red shirt season in his first year on campus in 2017. So Goodfellow actually still has the extra year to qualify. will be available to all players in 2020. He beat stock gambler Wilson Berry for the runway, as Berry suffered a back injury early in the season and then averaged 45.9 yards per punt. UK has two options for placing scholarships for the 2022 roster in Berry and freshman Jackson Smith, who could also score field goals.
OT Naasir Watkins
Two years ago, Watkins was expected to battle Kinnard for the start of Kentucky’s correct tackle. Instead, a knee injury derailed Watkins’ career as Kinnard progressed to an All-American. Watkins was a key member of the British offensive line rotation in 2018 and 2019, but has played in just one game in the past two seasons.
Other Kentucky Soccer Seniors
DT Abule Abadi Fitzgerald
After moving to Florida from Nigeria in high school to play basketball, Abadi-Fitzgerald went from unannounced soccer recruit to starter in his five years in Kentucky. He started 9 of 13 games in 2021 and finished the season with 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
S Tyrell Ajian
A two-year starter, Ajian scored a total of 46 tackles with four pass breakups and one interception in 2021. Kentucky’s young backup protections took on a bigger role as the season progressed, but the Wildcats would likely have a stable veteran presence like Ajian next season. could use after Corker entered the design.
AND Austin Dotson
Dotson has been a valuable member of the offensive line for the past two seasons, starting the final four games of 2021 after a season-ending injury to regular right guard starter Eli Cox. The Wildcat offensive line is in flux with Kinnard and super senior center Luke Fortner leaving and junior left tackle Dare Rosenthal considering leaving early for the NFL draw, but Kentucky has added Auburn offensive guard Tashawn Manning as a transfer.
LB DeAndre Square
Perhaps the most intriguing of Kentucky’s remaining senior decisions, Square could not have wished for a better end to his college career than the decisive interception in the Citrus Bowl, but he isn’t considered a slot to be drafted this year. He could return to Kentucky to form a line of defense for a team that dreams of competing for SEC East in 2022. Square had 80 tackles, 9.5 loss tackles, three sacks and one interception as a senior.
W.R. Clevan Thomas
Thomas is a likely candidate to return to the UK after missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. Before the injury, Thomas was a constant target of praise from the UK’s new attacking coaches during spring training. He has a total of 16 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown so far in his British career.
