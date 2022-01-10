Australian judge restores visa for tennis star Djokovic

MELBOURNE, Australia Tennis star Novak Djokovic won a lawsuit on Monday to stay in Australia to participate in the Australian Open despite not having been vaccinated against COVID-19, but the government threatened to revoke his visa for a second time.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week after officials decided he did not meet the criteria for an exemption from the entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.

The judge also ordered the government to release Djokovic within 30 minutes from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the past four nights.

Government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge after the ruling that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, “will consider whether he will exercise a personal cancellation power”.

That would mean Djokovic could once again be expelled from the country and miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

Speaking to television channel Prva in Belgrade, Serbia, the tennis star’s brother, Djordje Djokovic, described the judge’s ruling as a “major defeat for the Australian authorities”.

He also claimed that “the latest information is that they want to arrest him”, in an obvious reference to Australian authorities. He did not immediately provide further details about the claim.

“This is absolutely political, this was all political,” he added.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews’ office confirmed that Novak Djokovic has not been arrested.

Kelly said the threat of a further visa cancellation meant the “stakes have now increased rather than decreased.”

“If this man is to be removed immediately after a personal exercise of the cancellation power, he cannot return to this country for three years, am I right?” Kelly asked attorneys for Home Secretary Andrews, under whose authority Djokovic’s visa was previously revoked.

Tran and colleague Naomi Wootten confirmed that Djokovic would be banned from Australia for three years.

The government revoked 34-year-old Djokovic’s visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday to play in the Australian Open.

There was a public response to the news that Djokovic, who had previously declined to disclose his vaccination status, would be attending Melbourne as Australians who have not been vaccinated or have been vaccinated with vaccines not recognized by Australian medical authorities are subject to heavy travel and quarantine restrictions. . Court documents show that he has not been vaccinated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative government is seeking reelection to a fourth three-year term in polls taking place in May.

While his government has been widely praised for containing the country’s death toll at the start of the pandemic, cases of omicron have risen rapidly. He has been criticized for a shortage of rapid antigen tests and for refusing to make the tests available to everyone for free.

He has tried to blame the controversy on Tennis Australia, which hosts the Australian Open.

Djokovic has been under guard in hotel quarantine since Thursday when his visa was revoked.

He appealed the cancellation during Monday’s virtual court hearing amid growing public debate over the positive coronavirus test his lawyers used as ground for seeking a medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccination rules.

Djokovic argued that he did not need a vaccination certificate because he had proof that he was infected with the corona virus last month.

Australian medical authorities have ruled that a temporary waiver from the vaccination rule can be granted to people infected with COVID-19 within six months.

Judge Kelly noted that Djokovic had given officials at Melbourne airport a medical waiver given to him by Tennis Australia and two medical panels.

“The point I’m somewhat excited about is what else could this man have done?” Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

Wood agreed with the judge that Djokovic could not have done more.

Transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed a “repeated appeal to the officers he dealt with that in his understanding, undeniably, he had done absolutely everything he understood was necessary to get him into Australia.” leave it,” Wood said.

Djokovic’s lawyers have filed 11 grievances against his visa withdrawal. The lawyers described the cancellation as “seriously illogical”, irrational and legally unreasonable.

Home Secretary Andrews said in their speech that the vaccination requirement can only be postponed for arriving travelers who have had a COVID-19 infection if their illness has been acute.

There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had an ‘acute serious medical illness’ in December when he tested positive, the written submission said.

Andrews’ lawyers eventually admitted that the authorities’ decision to interview Djokovic in the early hours of Thursday and revoke his visa before he could contact Tennis Australia or his lawyers was unreasonable under the circumstances.

Djokovic was told at 5:20 a.m. on Thursday that he had until 8:30 a.m. to respond to a notice of intention to revoke his visa. Instead, he was asked for his comment at 6:14 am

The decision to revoke his visa was made just over an hour later.

Judge Kelly said if Djokovic had been given until 8:30 a.m. he could have consulted others about the decision.

Neither ministers Andrews nor Hawke immediately responded to requests for comment.

The virtual hearing crashed multiple times due to an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the procedure.

At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and pornography broadcast, the website The New Daily News reported.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He is the defending champion and has won the last three titles at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

McGuirk reported from Canberra. Associated Press journalists John Pye and Dennis Passa in Brisbane and Tom Moldoveanu in Melbourne contributed to this report.