Sports
High school hockey player dies after collision on ice in Connecticut
GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNHA high school hockey player died Thursday night from an injury sustained during a junior varsity game in Greenwich, Connecticut.
During the normal course of the game between Brunswick School and St Luke’s School, Greenwich Police Captain Mark Zuccerella said a St Luke’s player, sophomore Teddy Balkind, “fell onto the ice.” Another player close to Balkind couldn’t stop and collided with him, Zuccerella said.
Balkind’s neck was cut by the skate-blade, ABC News reports, citing a letter Brunswick school officials sent to alumni on Friday. The match was halted, 911 was called and Balkind was taken to Greenwich Hospital, according to Zuccerella. Balkind died as a result of the injury.
The New Canaan Police Department posted a: rack on his Facebook page, writing in part:
“The City of New Canaan and the community of St Lukes suffered a tragic loss last night. Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St Lukes, died after a tragic injury during a hockey game between St Lukes and Brunswick. Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club during his youth hockey career and was known to all as an incredible young man, son and brother.
Brunswick School principal Thomas Philip issued the following statement to NEWS10’s sister station in Connecticut:
“We are devastated; an unimaginable tragedy. I have, of course, met with the principal of St Luke’s school and have reached out to the boy’s family to provide any assistance, support or assistance we can during this difficult time. Please all remain involved in your prayers. Out of respect for the family, we will not comment further at this time.”
WTNH has not confirmed whether Balkind wore a neck guard, which can protect players from such injuries. Some can be tied around the neck, while others are built into the shirt. Prep schools in Connecticut are not covered by the CIAC and play under NCAA Rules where neck protectors are not required. CIAC schools, under the National Federation of State Secondary School Associations, require neck guards to be worn along with mouth guards and chinstraps.
“The neck guard should be absolutely mandatory,” says Kenny Page, the father of an Amity High School hockey player. ‘Perhaps better neck protectors. Maybe the equipment could be a little better.”
When asked if he would like that to be mandatory everywhere, former hockey player Liam Ferguson told WTNH: “Any development in a positive way that would help protect every hockey player should be a priority, I think.”
The hockey community is extremely close-knit. The board of directors of the Greenwich Skating Club (GSC) said it had been in contact with the New Canaan Winter Club, which will soon honor Balkind through helmet stickers, ask membership to place a hockey stick outside their homes as a silent memory, and schedule a moment of silence and stick tap before every travel hockey game.
The Board of Directors added that GSC and the Darien Youth Hockey Association, along with many other clubs, will honor him by carrying out these actions. “Hockey in our area is a close-knit community and many players from both teams have played in our organizations over the years and will also need support. While we cannot bear the pain and suffering of the immediate family and close friends and relatives understand, we are all in pain and send our love, thoughts and prayers to all concerned,” the GSC’s board of directors wrote.
Cam Atkinson, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, showed his support for Balkind on Twitter with the hashtag #sticksoutforteddy. Martin St. Louis, an NHL Hall of Famer, also showed his support, along with the New York Rangers, who rack condolences to his family and friends.
Greenwich Police are investigating the incident. St. Luke’s was closed Friday and canceled after-school activities.
Sources
2/ https://www.news10.com/news/northeast-news/high-school-hockey-player-dies-after-on-ice-collision-in-connecticut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]