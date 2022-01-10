Olympic song welcomes world united in sport





Famous singers, actors and athletes perform in Beijing on Thursday at the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center in the capital. [China Daily] See You in Beijing, a Chinese song first released to mark the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, was performed by a number of Chinese famous singers, actors and athletes at a grand gala at the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center in the capital on Thursday. The event opened the 22nd Meet in Beijing International Arts Festival and Meet in Beijing Olympic Culture Festival. The song was first released in October last year and a music video for the song was released on December 26. The video featured 55 Chinese athletes, including Ye Qiaobo, the speed skater who won China’s first ever Winter Olympics silver medal at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France; table tennis player Deng Yaping, four-time Olympic gold medalist of China; former world diving champion Tian Liang and Yang Qian, a gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event. The ballad, with lyrics written by Wang Pingjiu and music composed by Chang Shilei, delivers a greeting and a welcome message to all participants in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games. Chang is a pop singer-songwriter, a graduate of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, and known for writing the theme song of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, You and Me, which was performed by Chinese singer Liu Huan at the opening ceremony. and British soprano Sarah Brightman. An accomplished songwriter, Wang led the creative team behind the song Beijing Welcomes You, which was released in April 2008 to mark the 100-day countdown to that year’s Olympic Games in Beijing. “I’m glad that the song, Beijing Welcomes You, is still enjoyed by many people today. When we planned to release this new song, See You in Beijing, we wanted to bring people the same warmth and fun as the song Beijing Welcomes You,” Wang said in an interview with Beijing Evening News. “Like Beijing Welcomes You, this new song has a very soothing melody and it’s easy to catch. The lyrics are narrative, just like chatting with a friend,” Wang said. In the interview, Wang recalled that it took him a long time to name the new song. “Despite the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic brings, people from all over the world will gather in Beijing for the Olympic Games, which are about friendship, peace and trust. The lyrics, is very simple and sincere,” said Cheek. Wang also wrote the lyrics for the motto of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, titled Together for a Shared Future, which was released on November 15. Featuring young pop idol Yi Yangqianxi, or Jackson Yee, the music video follows the real-life stories of people related to the Winter Olympics, including Beijing native Gong Hubiao, 60, who has loved sports since childhood and patrons of 30 Winter Olympics in a set of thematic stamps. Since the song was released, it has become popular all over the country, and many people have made short videos of them singing and dancing to the song.

