KKR Reminds Fans Of Gautam Gambhir’s ‘T20 Master Stroke’ Involving MS Dhoni In A Viral Ashes Moment | Cricket

The persistent Ashes was a fighting lesson for Joe Root’s England and after the team had already fallen 3-0, it survived another fear in Sydney. Stuart Broad and James Anderson returned unbeaten to prevent Australia leading 4-0.

Broad showed good resistance and hung around in the middle for 35 deliveries, while Anderson only had to catch six balls. Jack Leach was also instrumental in helping England save the match. The tailender survived 34 deliveries and scored 26 before coming out of Steve Smith’s bowling.

With Australia on the brink of victory, but with the conditions getting darker, only spinners were allowed to attack for the hosts, with Smith and Nathan Lyon rolling their arms off each end.

To take the remaining England wickets for stumps, Australia surrounded the English batters with nine close-in fielders, including the wicket-keeper. The photo of the moment went viral on social media and garnered a lot of comments.

Wasim Jaffer was quirky with his tweet as usual.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the other hand, jog down memory lane and shared a photo of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. That moment when a classic move in Test cricket reminds you of a T20 masterstroke, caption KKR.

The match between KKR and Supergiant was a low score meeting as the latter faced a heavy eight wicket defeat. The defeat also meant that the Dhoni-led unit failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in IPL history.

In the frame, Dhoni can be seen on strike as RPSG struggled 74/4 after 10 overs. Dhoni had a memorable outing on the given occasion as he scored 8 after 22 deliveries.