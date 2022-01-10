Australian judge says Djokovic can stay, but saga isn’t over yet

MELBOURNE, Australia — Tennis star Novak Djokovic won a lawsuit on Monday to stay in Australia to participate in the Australian Open, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, but the drama may not end as government threatens revoke his visa for a second time and deport him.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovics’ visa, which was revoked last week after his arrival because officials decided he did not meet the criteria for an exemption from an entry requirement that all non-citizens must be fully vaccinated. .

The judge ruled that the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to talk to his lawyers before that decision and ordered the government to release him within 30 minutes from a quarantine hotel in Melbourne where he has spent the past four nights. .

But government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge the immigration secretary will consider exercising a personal cancellation power.

That would mean the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could be expelled again and miss the tournament, which starts on January 17. It could also exclude him from the country for three years.

The back and forth has gripped the world and caused a stir in Australia, where many initially denounced the news that Djokovic, who was an outspoken skeptic of vaccines, had been granted an exemption from strict rules to compete in Melbourne. Many felt the star received special treatment as unvaccinated Australians face severe travel and quarantine restrictions. Court documents show that he has not been vaccinated.

But when border police then blocked him on arrival, others wept and said he was being made a scapegoat by an Australian government criticized for its recent handling of the pandemic.

Speaking to television channel Prva in Belgrade, Serbia, the tennis star’s brother, Djordje Djokovic, described the judge’s ruling as a major defeat for Australian authorities.

But he said the family still heard that his brother could be detained, although he didn’t give details.

This is absolutely political, this was all political, he added.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews’ office confirmed that Novak Djokovic has not been arrested. It was not clear where he was, though hundreds of fans gathered in front of his lawyers’ office in Melbourne late Monday, many carrying Serbian flags and the banner’s red, white and blue colors. They chanted Free Nole, using the star’s nickname. Police later dispersed them when they surrounded a car trying to leave the area.

Djokovic, 34, boarded a plane to Australia last week after being granted a vaccination waiver from Victoria’s state authorities and the organizers of the Australian Open. But upon arrival, federal border officials refused to admit him, saying the exemption was not valid.

The turnaround, in the wake of the outcry, has led some to suspect politics was at play, with the Conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrisons seeking reelection to a fourth term in polls expected by May.

While his administration has been widely acclaimed for containing the nation’s COVID-19 death toll at the start of the pandemic, he has recently relaxed some rules, just as the number of omicron cases has risen rapidly. He has been criticized for that strategy, as well as for the shortage of rapid antigen tests and for refusing to make the tests available to everyone for free.

Lawmaker John Alexander, a former tennis professional, said a move by the immigration secretary to intervene personally would be unfair.

The personal powers of the ministers to revoke visas are intended to prevent criminals from walking through our streets differently, or to prevent an infectious person from walking through our streets in any other way; they are not designed to help deal with a potential political problem of the day, Alexander, who is in Morrisons’ conservative Liberal party but is retiring, posted on social media.

At Monday’s court hearing, Djokovic’s lawyers argued that their client did not need proof of vaccination because he had proof that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.

Australian medical authorities have ruled that people infected with COVID-19 within six months can receive a temporary exemption from the vaccination rule.

Judge Kelly noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne airport with a medical waiver given to him by Tennis Australia and two medical panels.

The point I’m slightly agitated about is what else could this guy have done? Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

Wood agreed that his client couldn’t have done more.

Transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed repeated appeals to the officers he dealt with that in his understanding, undeniably, he had done absolutely everything he understood was necessary to get him into Australia. leave it, Wood said.

Djokovics’ lawyers called the cancellation seriously illogical.

But home secretary Andrews’ lawyers said in their speech that the vaccination waiver could only be granted to travelers who had recovered from a severe attack from COVID-19.

There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had an acute serious medical illness in December when he tested positive, the written submission said.

But government lawyers eventually admitted that the decision to interview Djokovic in the early hours of Thursday and revoke his visa before he could contact Tennis Australia or his lawyers was unreasonable.

Djokovic was told at 5:20 a.m. on Thursday that he had until 8:30 a.m. to respond to a notice of intention to revoke his visa. Instead, he was asked for his comment at 6:14 am

The decision to revoke his visa was made just over an hour later.

Secretary Andrews did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a spokesperson for Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, acknowledged the court’s decision, adding that ministers’ personal discretion remains at play.

The minister is currently considering the matter and the process is still ongoing, the spokesman said.

The virtual hearing crashed multiple times due to an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the procedure.

At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and pornography broadcast, the website The New Daily News reported.

Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

McGuirk reported from Canberra. Associated Press journalists John Pye and Dennis Passa in Brisbane, Tom Moldoveanu in Melbourne and Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.