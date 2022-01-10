New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons Post-Game Quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian





NEW ORLEANS SAINTS HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON Pick up line:

“First of all, I thought we fought hard, did a lot of good things. Winning the turnover battle and that was important. When Taysom fell, Trevor did a good job filling in all the things you want to do to make a “The other game didn’t go the way we wanted. I’m proud of this group, I thought we fought hard all season.” On his emotions after winning today’s game but not making the playoffs:

“It is what it is. You are disappointed. Obviously as a team we are looking at the finish of the game. You are disappointed. You play to get into the postseason and our players feel the same way, feel the same way.” On an update from QB Taysom Hill after a first half injury:

“No, we’ll have more as we evaluate a little further tomorrow. Hurt his Lisfranc. We just don’t know to what extent, but we’ll pass that on to you as soon as we get a little further into his investigation.” On how he felt playing QB Trevor Siemian after filling in for QB Taysom Hill:

“Like the last time he came in, he functioned, did well, threw some touchdown passes. He played well.” As to whether QB Trevor Siemian’s imperturbability helps in certain situations:

“I’ve said this before, he’s really smart. So he can function at a pretty high level without a lot of the practice reps you normally want, and that’s kind of the life of the number two quarterback in our league. How well can they come in, in a moment really without going through all the practice reps? So I think with his football IQ and his skills he made some good throws.” On his team’s ability to overcome several obstacles this season:

“Look, difficult group. We have really good leadership that has helped us make up for it in the dressing room. I think it really helped us lean on it. It’s something we can think about later in the week. “ On how well the defensive pass rush in the latter part of the season:

“I think it’s very important. Just look at the investment in the ends and the offensive tackles. It was great to have Ram back in the lineup today on the right tackle. That’s important. Obviously when Marcus comes in and then he was rough today. It takes some pressure off Cam and not only can we get into our three-man, we can get into some of our four-man emergency packs. I thought that was significant. You’re right.” Whether he was keeping up with the 49ers-Rams game, in addition to their game:

“No, we really focused more on our game. Honestly, we had enough of a lead where we get an update. I was aware that it was those guys’ turn and then there was a late score. Then we were about 20 minutes into finding out if Atlanta scored and so we knew that when we went into the locker room we would be watching some of the extra time.” On his feelings while watching the 49ers-Rams game in real time:

“Honestly, it’s pretty easy to describe. Probably all Saints fans who watched it would have felt the same in our dressing room. You look. You lean on every game. No different a fan would be.”

