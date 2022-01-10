SA vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar recommends two changes to Indian team ahead of Cape Town test





The test series between South Africa and India has reached an exciting stage, with both teams having won one match each and will be competing for the decider. The third and final test of the three-race stage starts on January 11 in Cape Town. Indian fans missed the presence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the second Test in Johannesburg due to a back spasm. The visitors lost the game by 7 wickets while the hosts tied the series. Kohli is expected to play the third and final Test as head coach Rahul Dravid had said Kohli will most likely get fit and lead Team India in the Cape Town Test. But what should the team combination be when Kohli comes back in the side? Well, former captain of India Sunil Gavaskar has shared its thoughts on the red-hot topic, proposing some changes to the Indian team ahead of the third test. Gavaskar felt that middle order batter Hanuma Viharic would miss on Kohlis’s arrival. Notably, Vihari played a crucial 40-run unbeaten run during Indias second innings, which helped the host go past the 250-run mark. Another change that Gavaskar accounted for was in regards to the fast bowling unit. The Mumbaikar said that as a pacer Mohammed Siraj remains unsuitable, then Team India should also include Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadavi. Other than the injury aspect about Siraj, I don’t see any changes in the XI. This was pretty much the same team that won the first test match. Obviously, when Kohli comes back, Vihari will be the one to miss it. And if Siraj doesn’t recover or the team management doesn’t trust him enough because in a five day test match and one day he is expected to perform but if he can’t bowl 15-20 overs because of the hamstring then they will kick him. have it replaced. Be it Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma but that will be the only concern for the Indian team, Gavaskar continued star sport. Gavaskar noted that the senior batting duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have faced the heat due to their poor showing with the bat, performed very well in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test and should be supported given their experience. The team has already supported them because of their experience and what they have done for India in the past. And they came good. You have these exciting young players in the wings that we all want to see, but as long as these older players play and play well and don’t come out bad, I think we should stick with them and believe in them, Gavaskar added.

