Former UNK footballer dies in car accident

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB)—Former University of Nebraska in Kearney, college student and runner football player, Hinwa Allieu, was killed in a car accident on Sunday. According to the Cass Countys Sheriffs Office, 24-year-old Allieu died at 3:49 a.m. in a car accident on Interstate 80 south of Ashland. Emergency services responded and arrived within seven minutes of the call to find a vehicle engulfed in flames in the embankment of the bridge. Units from Ashland Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMA, and Nebraska State Patrol were also dispatched to assist. The Cass Countys Sheriffs Office said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east on I-80 and exited the lane at high speed and entered the median strip. The vehicle took off and landed about 80-90 feet further on the other side of the ravine. The driver was partially thrown through the windshield when the vehicle caught fire. The Nebraska State Patrol is completing reconstruction of the accident and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the death. This investigation is ongoing. The University of Nebraska at Kearney has released a statement regarding the graduate’s death in 2021. The Loper family is mourning today. We are saddened and saddened by the passing of Hinwa, said UNK Head Coach Josh Lynn. He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the university and our soccer team are with his family and countless friends. We offer our sincere condolences. Allieu graduated from UNK in July 2021 with a degree in Construction Management. A high school graduate from The Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland, Allieu was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa. In 2013, he moved to the United States. Allieu played soccer for UNK from 2016-19, recording 160 tackles and 15.5 sacks for the Runners as a defensive lineman. The three-time All-MIAA roster signed with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He later played professional football for the Houston Blues in The Spring League, a developmental league featuring former college and NFL players. UNK Student Health and Counseling representatives are available to individuals who wish to speak to someone. Visit the Guidance Center in Room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248. Faculties or staff who wish to speak with a counselor may also do so by calling Best Care at 402.354.8000, 800.666.8606, or 402.354.2710. Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

