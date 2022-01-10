Australian judge Anthony Kelly restores visa for tennis star Novak Djokovic

An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked last week for failing to be vaccinated.

Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government on Monday to release Djokovic from the Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.

Government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge after the ruling that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, will consider exercising a personal termination power.

That would mean Djokovic could be evicted again and miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

The Australian government revoked 34-year-old Djokovic’s visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late on Wednesday to play in the Australian Open, as officials decided he did not meet the criteria for an exemption from the entry requirement that all non-citizens would like to have. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated according to court documents, claimed he did not need a vaccination certificate because he had proof that he was infected with the corona virus last month.

Australian medical authorities have ruled that a temporary waiver from the vaccination rule can be granted to people infected with COVID-19 within six months.

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly noted that Djokovic had given officials at Melbourne airport a medical exemption given to him by Tennis Australia, which hosts the tournament which starts on January 17, and two medical panels.

The point I’m slightly agitated about is what else could this guy have done? Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

Wood agreed with the judge that Djokovic could not have done more.

Transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed repeated appeals to the officers he dealt with that in his understanding, undeniably, he had done absolutely everything he understood was necessary to get him into Australia. leave it, Wood said.

Djokovic has been under guard in a hotel quarantine in Melbourne since Thursday when his visa was revoked.

But the judge ordered the world’s No. 1 tennis player to be released from hotel quarantine during his trial. It was not clear during his interrogation where Djokovic had moved. He did not appear on screen in the early hours of the virtual hearing.

Djokovic’s lawyers have filed 11 grievances against his visa withdrawal. The lawyers describe the cancellation as seriously illogical, irrational and legally unreasonable.

Interior lawyers Karen Andres said in their submission that if the judge ruled in favor of Djokovic, officials could revoke his visa a second time.

They said the vaccination requirement could only be postponed for arriving travelers who have had a COVID-19 infection if their illness was acute.

There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had an acute serious medical illness in December when he tested positive, the written submission said.

The virtual hearing crashed multiple times due to an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the procedure.

At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and pornography broadcast, the website The New Daily News reported.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.