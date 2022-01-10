Test cricket didn’t just win, it showed why it will always win

Anderson and Broad hugged after the Sydney Test ended in a close draw ©Getty

You wonder if Patrick Cummins ever thought that being Test Captain would mean putting on a helmet and being on a silly point. Or for that matter he was told, perhaps in jest, by one of his slipfielders that he had “covered Marnus” in that spot. Much to the chagrin of Marnus Labuschagne, of course, who would go: “Not so easy..”

You wonder if Patrick Cummins could ever have imagined himself captaining the Test in a situation where he has 3 overs left to tie the last two wickets of an England innings to increase the chances of an Ashes- keep money laundering alive. And then being told he can’t use any of his fast bowlers, including himself.

One wonders if Patrick Cummins ever realized being captain of the Test meant that one day he would get in the way of James Anderson and Stuart Broad as a last resort, but bats in hand. And all he has at his disposal to fight them is Steve Smith with the ball. That too did not go without resistance, as could be heard through the stump microphone.

“You should go with Marnie, he’s done it before. He’s the destroyer of Queensland,’ someone from the slipcordon, possibly Usman Khawaja, was heard saying as Cummins and the Brain Trust met to discuss their options.

You wonder if Patrick Cummins could have asked for a better test match and a better final session to learn more about test cricket. To learn about the absolute joys and frustrations that come from being at the helm. To really understand what it means to be a Test Captain.

It was Smith who had played a tremendous hand, putting Australia back to the front on the final night, making an executive decision as vice-captain to put Labuschagne on the dumb spot for the well-placed Jonny Bairstow. And it was his trusted lieutenant, whom he had demanded to be by his side when asked to lead his country, to whom he turned in the crisis.

“Play the sweep, come on, you have to play the sweep,” Marnus was heard chasing a determined Jack Leach with his short leg. By the way, one wonders if Jack Leach ever thought his big contribution to an Ashes tour would play a part in saving a Test. Well, Ben Stokes had told him that, and even prepared him for this possibility during a half-hour netting session in the Gabba before the start of the series. Stokes’ hunch was, unsurprisingly, on track. And Leach to his credit had shown great courage and game-consciousness by sustaining 33 deliveries there.

But does it even count as a thrilling draw if James Anderson isn’t involved, if only for a few overs? It’s amazing that, for all his musical connections, no one has yet written a melancholy anthem for every time poor Anderson has to go out to save a test for his country. However, it took a pretty good delivery from Smith to secure Anderson’s arrival as Leach poked at one and the rim was carried to David Warner when he slipped off a ricochet. Smith was hoisted in the air by Labuschagne and the Aussies, who were huddled around the field anyway, some in catching positions yet to be listed in the coaching manual. However, the look on Broad’s face at the end of the non-rush hour summed up the moment better than anything else we saw on Sunday (Jan. 9) on the SCG. There was a bit of disappointment that he had lost his penultimate partner halfway through. But there also seemed to be that anticipation of being reunited with his ageless tag team partner, to accomplish an act they had never successfully done in their illustrious tag team career. To uphold the title of being Test match saviors.

Despite all the nerves on the outside, led by Stokes playing peekaboo with himself, those involved in the fight seemed to be having a blast. While Anderson and Broad both smiled nervously, Cummins and his team thrived on the suspense, joking and making fun of Labuschagne. Broad also did his part with some dramatic leaves and some over the top gardening around the field.

The only real visible nerves in the middle were on Nathan Lyon’s face as he started his last over. Twice in 2021 he had unfortunately failed to throw Australia to victory on the final day. And here too, despite throwing two incredible deliveries earlier in the day to get Dawid Malan and Stokes out, he just wasn’t able to get rid of the English tail. Now that Broad had survived the Lyon without fuss, the stage was now set for the final showdown: Smith versus Anderson, in that order.

Test Cricket has this fascinating way of crafting its story, often finding a way to separate the last chapter from the rest of the book. As if it is a being in itself. At that point, it doesn’t seem to matter what happened before in the 4 and a half days leading up to it. Even if they are instrumental and integral to where we are at that moment. Despite all the thrilling chases we’ve had in history, that most fascinating feature of test cricket rarely comes out more gloriously than during a thrilling, nail-biting draw. Because in some ways it accentuates the essence of what makes Test cricket different from probably any other sport format in the world, as one that celebrates and rewards survival as much as it triumphs.

In that moment, as Anderson looked at Smith under a dark gray sky, as the thousands around the ground held their breath, nothing else mattered.

It didn’t matter that Khawaja had scored two tons or that Scott Boland had proved that he was arguably the greatest bowler of all time to have played two Tests. They were now only part players, hoping for a catch wherever they stood. It didn’t matter that Zak Crawley had produced the kind of knock, riddled with blazing features and classy drives, that justified the hype around him or that Bairstow had put his body and soul on the SCG field for the second time in a row. All they could do was sit, chewing their fingernails and hoping that the old guard would defend the fortress one more time for the pride of their country.

A year ago we had seen R Ashwin, who could not bend or sit, and Hanuma Vihari, who could not walk or stand, push the limits of their physical strength to thwart the Australians in the same location.

This was more about mental strength. This was about controlling your nerves. This was about making sure every fiber of your being focused on the task at hand. And in this twilight of his career, and with the SCG bathed in the twilight of Sydney, Anderson held out.

“Catch the reverse sweep,” Smith yelled at Warner and Khawaja, standing on the first and second slip, before the over started. But you knew that was just fantasy. Maybe jokes. Because there would be no reverse sweep from Anderson, just a challenging defense, ball after ball. The excitement around him wouldn’t matter. Nor were the nervous looks thrown at him from Broad on the other side. And as he defended the last ball, which was thrown much shorter than Smith and Australia would have liked, Anderson reacted as level-headed as ever, tucking his bat under his armpit without any fuss.

It was Broad who revealed how much the draw meant to him and his team. Over the past 15 years, we have seen the passionate 35-year-old hit the air on numerous occasions after taking one of his 531 Test wickets. But his double fist in the air at the non-striker’s end on this occasion seemed almost as important to him as any he’d thrown during his career.

The nerves subsided a bit, with Stokes’ head no longer buried under his shirt, maybe we all threw a little punch in the air as the great finale unfolded.

Because at that point, Test Cricket had not only won, it had shown why it will always win.

