Hockey: Gazelles Drop Two To Aberdeen; Bucks score first win | Sport
Aberdeen used a second three-goal period to take the lead for a 5-0 win over Yankton in the girls’ varsity hockey action at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center on Sunday.
Alli Stoltenburg provided a goal and an assist for Aberdeen. Kailyn Poppen, Olivia Sandvig, Aiden Raap and Alyssa Roehrich each had a goal. Ema Rehder put down two assists. Reece Ermer and Moran Jones each had an assist for the win.
Ellen Orr stopped all 11 shots she got to keep the shutout. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 27 saves for the Gazelles.
Yankton then has a home-and-home series with Mitchell, hosting the Marlins on January 14 and traveling to Mitchell on January 15.
Alyssa Roehrich posted a goal and an assist to lead Aberdeen 3-0 past Yankton in the girls’ hockey action on Saturday.
Morgan Jones and Emma Rehder each scored for Aberdeen. Alli Stoltenburg and Aiden Raap each had an assist for the Cougars.
Ellen Orr put 10 shots into goal for the win. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 37 saves for Yankton.
Sioux Falls I 14, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS Joren Kouri, Anthony Valland and Maxwell Mohr were each good for five points when Sioux Falls defeated I Yankton 14-0 in the boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Mohr finished with three goals and two assists for Sioux Falls. Kouri and Valland each had two goals and three assists. Nicholas Lohr also scored twice for the Flyers. Jack Sievert had a goal and three assists in the win.
Kadin Huyser made 13 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner made 53 saves for Yankton.
Yankton will receive Mitchell on Friday. Start time is 8:00 PM at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
The Yankton Bucks took their first win of the season, beating Huron 3-1 in the boys’ varsity hockey action at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center on Saturday.
Luke Abbott provided a goal and assist for Yankton, who trailed 1-0 after one period. Taten Benson and Donnyraee Marshall each scored a goal. Dawson Vellek had two assists and Hunter Haas added an assist for the win.
Haiden McCloud scored for Huron. Grady Bott provided an assist for the All-Stars.
Keenan Wagner made 36 saves in goal for the win. Cooper Letcher stopped 43 shots for Huron.
HURON Yankton ran his winning streak to six consecutive games with Huron shutout 9-0 in Bantam A hockey action on Sunday.
Kade Schramm, Jack Pedersen and Tucker Renken each had two goals for Yankton, with Pedersen providing three assists and Renken two assists. Kylen OConnor had a goal and two assists, with Jace Sedlacek and Easton Vellek each providing a goal and an assist. Dawsn Thoms provided two assists and Anders Van Olson added an assist to the win.
Luke Moeller stopped all eight shots he faced in the win. Jack Bales made 27 saves for Huron.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls on January 15 to brave Brandon Valley.
Yankton 8, Brandon Valley 1
Kade Schramm and Easton Vellek each scored twice when Yankton defeated Brandon Valley 8-1 in Bantam A hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jace Sedlacek scored a goal and two assists, and Anders Van Olson provided a goal and an assist for Yankton. Jack Pedersen also scored a goal. (Yankton’s other goalscorer was not recorded.) Tucker Renken had two assists, and Kaden Hunhoff and Kylen OConnor each had one assist in the win.
Elias Michailidis scored for Brandon Valley. Lucas Fogarty posted an assist for the Ice Cats.
Luke Moeller made five saves in the win for the Miracle. Cole Clites stopped 22 shots for Brandon Valley.
Jarrett Erdmann scored three goals and an assist to lead Aberdeen 6-1 past Yankton in Bantam B hockey action at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center on Sunday.
Brady Oswald scored twice for Aberdeen. Spender Hundstad scored a goal and an assist for the Cougars.
Cooper Larsen scored for Yankton and converted an assist from Grady Van Cleave.
Bradyn Small made 12 saves for Aberdeen. Ryan Turner turned 24 shots away for Yankton.
Yankton will host Sioux Falls I on January 16.
Wheeler Malsam scored three goals on Saturday to lift Aberdeen past Yankton 6-3 in Bantam B hockey action at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Brady Oswald scored twice in the win.
For Yankton, Cooper Larsen scored twice. Oliver Crandall closed with a goal and an assist. Kobe Koletzky had two assists and Kyler Kozak added an assist for the Miracle.
Bradyn Small made 19 saves in goal for Aberdeen. Garrett Haas stopped 28 shots for Yankton.
