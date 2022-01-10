Packers have an interesting call to make





Richard from Ocean Beach, CA Goodmorning gentlemen. I appreciate all the work you do and the content you provide. I remember back in the ’97 playoff game against the 49ers, the crowd chanted “We want Dallas!” after they won. Do you think the fans are as hungry for Tampa this year as those fans are for Dallas? As for your comment yesterday about Kenny Clark as our best nose outfit, how about BJ Raji in the Super Bowl year? Every game played, 6.5 sacks, 29 solo tackles and 10 TFL. It’s hard to make a direct comparison because back then the Packers were playing more pure 3-4 bases, and Raji was switching between nose and defense a lot, with Ryan Pickett and Howard Green also in that mix. But point taken. Wes, in your answer to Joe of River Falls, you asked if Lombardi-era fans could name a GB DT of the era that could rush both the passerby and Kenny Clark. There was a HOFer Henry Jordan. While undersized, Jordan was also strong (second in the 1957 college wrestling tournament in the heavyweight division). His speed made him the best pass-rushing interior lineman of the era. Jordan was a seven-time All-Pro. Six-time All-Pro (five first team, one second team, as far as AP honors). You weren’t the only reader to mention Jordan. According to the Pro Football Reference film research, Jordan has at least 52 bags for the Packers from the 1960s. That is a monster number for an interior guard. Keith from Bakersfield, California Insiders, please tell Boomer Esiason that the text I sent him was a joke… Good, and that’s the extent of coverage that deserves such ridiculousness. With so many variations in the length of NFL seasons over the years, doesn’t it make sense that the record books also list an average per game? A common question, but don’t bet on it. Because then, don’t you have to go into how many games the player has actually played to get the average per game right? It eventually gets too messy. A season is a season, no matter how many games a player plays. Fair or not, it’s always been that way. Brian from Charlottesville, Virginia “Do boring better.” Maurice Drayton just gave me my goal for the year that I’m going to tell my boss in my upcoming annual statement. Here’s a fun (weird) quirk of planning. Playing the Lions in Week 2 and Week 18 would be like opening and closing the season against the same team in the regular 16-game schedule. Did that ever happen to the Packers to your knowledge? Or any team(s)? In McCarthy’s first season, 2006, the Packers opened and closed with the Bears. In Holmgren’s first season, 1992, it was the Vikings on both sides. If and when Jaire comes back, would we see him play that slot/superman position that we see playing Ramsey and keep Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas on the outside, or would Jaire return outside and keep Stokes or Douglas on the bench and keep Sullivan in the lock? I think Alexander is a definite possibility in the lock, but I don’t know and I can’t wait to find out.

