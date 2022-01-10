Watch: Cummins Enters With Cunning Yorker To Defeat Wood’s Bat While Aussies Captain Pat | Cricket

Australian captain Pat Cummins threw a potentially game-changing over on Day 5 of Sunday’s fourth Ashes Test. With England pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in prime position to secure a tie for the match, Cummins broke the rough partnership by first removing the wicketkeeper batter on 11, then overthrowing a belter of a pitch to sack Mark Wood in the same over.

England were given a 388-run goal to win in Sydney, but quick wickets in the morning session may have put an end to all hopes for the visitors to end a dismal losing streak, which stretched to three games in the current Ashes series.

Check out Cummins’ stunning two deliveries here:

Cummins caught Buttler leg-before with a full pitch to the righthander, while the English batter tried to play with a straight bat but missed the line completely.

Two deliveries later, Cummins threw a nearly unplayable yorker at Mark Wood who waved late.

Previously, Joe Root and Ben Stokes crushed it in the middle to frustrate Australia in the second session on Day 5 of the fourth Test. At the tea break England’s score was 174/4 with Stokes and Bairstow in the fold. However, Nathan Lyon broke through in the last session when he sent Stokes off the field with a pitch that turned sharply away from the lefthander as the English batter sipped the pitch.

The second session on Day 5 had a delayed start due to rain and nearly 50 minutes were lost due to rain and wet outfield.