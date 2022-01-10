Tennis star Djokovic vows to stay in Australia to compete after winning lawsuit

Tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he plans to stay in Australia to “try to participate” in the Australian Open after winning an appeal against a decision to revoke his visa due to his vaccination status against Covid-19.

In a ruling early Monday, Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly ordered that Djokovic be released from immigration detention and that his visa be reinstated.

However, the saga that became a flashpoint in the wider debate over vaccine mandates cannot be over as Australias immigration minister weighs in on whether to use his personal power to cancel the athlete visa again.

“I am happy and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete@Australian Open‘ said Djokovic, 34, in a tweet.

“I stay focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have for the amazing fans,” he said.

“For now all I can say is THANK YOU for standing by me through it all and encouraging me to stay strong,” he said in a second tweet.

The Serbian tennis star made the comments when his family held a press conference in support of him and said he had already returned to the practice court to prepare for the tournament later this month.

We have come to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. A boy who has been taught in his family not to tolerate lies, injustice and deceit and who has always fought for justice,” Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, said at the event in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

She said his win in court was the “biggest win of his career, bigger than any of his grand slams.

Djokovic’s brother, Djordje, said he believed his sibling was fighting for freedom of choice.

The battle of the men’s number 1 came after anger in Australia, which is battling a new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant, over Djokovic’s claim of a vaccine waiver allowing him to compete in this month’s tournament.

The tennis star has received strong support from his native Serbia and from protesters who showed their support outside the hotel where he was held over the weekend.

But while his fight became a meeting point for many opposed to restrictions on the unvaccinated, others saw the fury as the latest incident to undermine the credentials of a sporting great who has been criticized for his behavior on and off the pitch.

However, the court order in favor of Djokovic was largely focused on the government’s handling of the cancellation of his visa.

In a virtual hearing early Monday, the judge noted that the decision was made at 7:42 a.m. Thursday by a deputy of the interior minister, even though Djokovic had been told he would have more time to respond to reports that his visa was applied for. is in danger of being cancelled.

“Had the applicant had until 8:30 a.m., he could have consulted with others and explained to the delegate why his visa should not be revoked,” Kelly said, reading an agreement between the government and Djokovics’ lawyers.

During the press conference, Djordje Djokovic praised Kelly for his decision and said he admired the judge.

“I think it was very detailed,” he said of the decision. “It was very thorough and it was very neutral and I want to thank him.”

An earlier court order had allowed Djokovic to leave the Park Hotel where he was being held so he could attend the virtual hearing with his legal team. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / Reuters

The tennis star hoped to defend his title in the first major tournament of the season, and his entry is now possible again when it starts on January 17. But the government says the immigration minister can still use his personal power to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

In a statement Monday, a spokesman for Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said the minister is considering the move.

Following the Federal Circuit and Family Court’s decision on procedural grounds, it remains (Hawke’s) discretion to consider canceling Mr. Djokovic’s visa under his personal cancellation authority under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act, the spokesman said, according to Reuters. . The minister is currently considering the matter and the trial is still ongoing.”

The saga started then Djokovic announced Last Tuesday on Instagram that he had been given “a waiver clearance” for the Covid-19 vaccination, which would allow him to fly to Australia to participate in the tournament.

While he was on the air, questions were raised about how and why Djokovic was granted the apparent exemption amid a worsening epidemic situation in Australia. The total number of coronavirus infections in the country exceeded 1 million on Monday, more than half of which were recorded in the past week, Reuters reported.

Australia’s Covid-19 rules require incoming travelers to have had two injections of an approved vaccine, or be waived with a genuine medical reason to avoid quarantine. All Australian Open players, staff, officials and fans must also be fully vaccinated to enter the tournament venue.

Australia has had some of the world’s strictest border restrictions and only started allowing international travel in November.

Djokovic was held overnight at Melbourne airport after landing late on Wednesday. in a interview with officials, he said he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 but had been given an exemption because he contracted the virus in December and recovered.

There was a dispute over whether this would be allowed, and officials subsequently canceled Djokovics’ visa, saying he had not provided suitable evidence to meet Australias entry requirements.

Members of the local Serb community gather on Sunday outside a government detention center in Melbourne. William West / AFP – Getty Images

In a submit to court ahead of Monday’s hearing, government lawyers said the Australian government had given Djokovic no guarantee that the medical exemption would be accepted.

During the hearing, Kelly questioned why the Home Secretary had not accepted Djokovic’s medical exemption, which was reviewed by two medical panels.

The point I’m slightly agitated about is, ‘What else could this man have done? said the judge.

If Hawke were to remove Djokovic from Australia, the tennis star would be ineligible to return to the country for three years. This decision could also be appealed.

Djokovic has won nine of his 20 major titles at the Australian Open and shares the men’s record for most majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The visa drama has shaken the tennis world to its foundations and also created tensions between Serbia and Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke out on the Djokovics case, saying on Thursday that no one is above the rules and that there are no special cases.

In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vuithrew national support behind Djokovic, saying in a message on Instagram that all of Serbia is with him.

At Monday’s press conference, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, praised his son as a mental strongman and accused those of power of thinking it was impossible for a boy like him to be the best at their civilian sport. He didn’t say exactly who he was referring to.

Srdjan said his son had received support from Africa, the Far and Middle East, Russia, China, India, South America.

They are all Nova. Everyone sees him as the personification of (the) freedom struggle, he said.

His fans in Australia, many clad in Serbian flags and dressed in Novak T-shirts, had gathered outside the Melbourne hotel, where Djokovic was kept under guard for several days pending his appeal hearing. The hotel is also used to house refugees and asylum seekers, some of whom have been staying there for years.

Djokovic’s mother said her sons’ detention had left her family with feelings of sadness, despair (and) disappointment.

There were times when he didn’t even have a phone and we didn’t know what was happening, she said. We didn’t know if he was okay or if everything was okay with him. Whether he ate, whether he was hungry. These are things that as a mother I cannot just get over and I think all mothers in the world will understand me.

The family had previously accused the Australian government of holding him captive at the hotel, but the country’s authorities rejected those claims, saying the player free to leave Australia at any time.

Djokovic now hopes that won’t be until after he takes another win on the pitch rather than in one.