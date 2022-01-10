Minnesota Gophers goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine signs with Carolina Hurricanes





On Friday, Jack LaFontaine stopped 23 shots in a 4-1 win. On Saturday, he stopped 21 pucks in a 6-3 win. On Sunday, LaFontaine left the Minnesota Gophers and signed an entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes become a pro. Minnesota will play the last 2 months of the 2021-2022 season without a goalkeeper who has actually started a real game. The 2020-21 Mike Richter Award winner flirted with signing with the Hurricanes in the off-season, but returned to Minnesota for his fifth season of qualifying. However, the Hurricanes had major issues regarding their goalkeeper situation as evidenced by: Luke DeCock of the Charlotte News Observer. Facing a spate of goalkeeper injuries throughout the system, with Antti Raanta taking a late scratch Saturday with an upper body injury and AHL goalkeepers Eetu Makeniemi and Beck Warm both injured LaFontaine will have the chance to earn immediate playing time with the Hurricanes AHL team, the Chicago Wolves, and depending on injury status, Carolina could even see time in the net. As for why Lafontaine left the Gophers in the middle of a season… well, money talks. The signing bonus is actually $88,500, apparently a typo in the press release Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) January 9, 2022 As a senior entering the professional ranks after the season, he wasn’t going to get any money, but Carolina is desperate, so Laffer took the money and ran. Bob Motzko may be more excited in private, but his public statement in the U press release announcing the signing certainly doesn’t leave him as a happy man at this point. We would like to thank Jack for his contributions to the Gophers program and wish him the best as he embarks on his professional career So where does that leave the Gophers? Well, this gif pretty much says it all.

Minnesota has 14 more regular season games this season. A few rescheduled games against Alaska at home this weekend and then 12 consecutive Big Ten games to close out the year. Your new starting goalkeeper for Minnesota is junior Justen Close. Close hails from Kindersley, Saskatchewan and aside from starting and winning both exhibition games against St. Thomas and the US Under-18 team a week ago, he has played in six career games and amassed a little more than one real match. in those matches. six games of clearing time. Close was signed three years ago to be the #3 goalkeeper. He was never expected to see extensive action. Minnesota’s now backup Brennan Boynton is a freshman yet to appear in a single game, exhibition or current. He missed much of the early part of the season through injury and illness, but it’s probably not a good sign that he didn’t play a second in either of the two exhibition games a week ago. Couple that with what looks like Ben Meyersthe Gopher, the leading points catcher, Brock Faber, their top defender, and Mathew Knies, their top freshman, to play for Team USA in the Olympics for at least the first three weeks of February, and Minnesota is in deep, deep problem. Minnesota is in first place halfway through the Big Ten, but it will take a prodigious level of performance from Close to keep the Gophers close everywhere for the next seven weeks. Let’s hope he can, but it’s in no way embarrassing if he can’t. Congratulations to Jack Lafontaine, and I hope he succeeds in the AH:L and/or NHL. By all accounts, he was a great teammate, but he definitely left his team in a deep deep hole at this point.

