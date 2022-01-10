



According to annual tradition, the compost team is preparing an insect-based treat for their gatherings at the Alumni House, in line with their mission to “feed the food web.” They start by making a big batch of chocolate pudding, consisting of gelatin, whipped cream, butter, locally farmed eggs, and cocoa powder. Once tempered and cooled, it is sweetened with raw local honey to preserve the beneficial enzymes that come with the sweet stuff. Through the Food Initiative, students learn how to transform simple ingredients into delicious and nutritious dishes, acquire culinary skills, and gain a deeper understanding of nutrition. When the pudding is ready, the star ingredient jumps onto the stage. Students use sustainably farmed and roasted crickets that are ground into powder. The crickets provide a spectrum of minerals, including calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, copper and iron. They also have B vitamins, protein and a good amount of omega-3 essential fatty acids (EFA). The crickets follow a basic fat bomb recipe with nearly equal parts virgin cold-pressed coconut oil and cricket powder. The saturated fat and protein from the primary ingredients promotes the feeling of satiety. The ingredients are blended in a food processor with hemp seeds, which have a great omega 3 to 6 fatty acid ratio, chopped dates that bring sweetness, texture and trace minerals. At this point, cocoa powder can be added for chocolate lovers, or carob powder for a rich flavor combination without caffeine or phytates. A dash of raw honey and a dash of sea salt go into the mixture, which is chilled in the fridge. Once the fat has set a little, the mixture can be rolled into snack-sized balls and sprinkled with coconut flakes, or chiseled into grimy clumps to cover the pudding. The students choose the dirt look. Insects have perpetuated humans since our earliest ancestors walked the Earth and are still enjoyed around the world today. Many people who are squeamish about the idea of ​​eating critters will be surprised to learn that shrimp and lobsters are underwater cousins. Aside from the fact that it tastes great, the crumble cake represents the kind of ingredients that can play a role in food for a resilient human culture. As Washington College students work to rebuild the soil food web by reducing food waste, they engage in a deeper relationship with detritivores, such as the simple cricket, as they join forces to recycle organic matter into food that can help improve people’s health. and the planet.

