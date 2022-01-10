Did Brian Kelly Shade Ed Orgeron?





LSU’s new head coach Brian Kelly enters a situation in Baton Rouge that is both promising and challenging. The Tigers have future NFL talent on their roster. And the program is just two years away from a national championship. However, LSU has gone 11-12 in the past two seasons, despite being packed with talent. The main reason for the poor results is the deteriorating culture. That’s something Kelly pointed out last week during an ESPN appearance as LSU took on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. And he seemingly cast some shadow on former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron in the process. Did Brian Kelly Throw Shade at Former LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron? Kelly wasn’t shy about discussing the issues with LSU football during his performance on ESPN last week. Here’s what he’s been saying about the Tigers and the program’s standards for the past two years (via The Athletic): “It’s all about going to class and doing the right things on and off the field,” Kelly said. “It’s about standards, championship standards. This football team won the league title in 2019 and for whatever reason, we will have to get the standards back to that level. That’s why I’m here – to bring the standards back to where they were. That’s my job to start working on that, and I’ve been working on that.” This feels like a straight shot at Orgeron – without mentioning Orgeron’s name. Everyone knows that the head coach is responsible for every aspect of the program. “The buck stops here” is a common refrain heard by college head coaches. If you blame someone for the standards not being where they should be, you’d be blaming the head coach, right? I certainly don’t know who else would blame you. Kelly isn’t wrong, by the way. LSU had absolutely no championship standards for the past two years. And Orgeron is definitely to blame for this (after all, he was the CEO of the program). I don’t mind Kelly telling the truth here. He just tells it like it is. I don’t think it’s anything personal against Orgeron. Kelly’s standard is a national championship. And that’s exactly how it should always be at LSU.

