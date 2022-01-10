Visa for tennis star Djokovic restored by Australian judge

Suggest a correction
An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked last week for failing to be vaccinated.
Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government on Monday to release Djokovic from the Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.
Government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge after the ruling that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, will consider exercising a personal termination power.
That would mean Djokovic could be evicted again and miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.
The Australian government revoked 34-year-old Djokovic’s visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late on Wednesday to play in the Australian Open, as officials decided he did not meet the criteria for an exemption from the entry requirement that all non-citizens would like to have. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated according to court documents, claimed he did not need a vaccination certificate because he had proof that he was infected with the corona virus last month.
Australian medical authorities have ruled that a temporary waiver from the vaccination rule can be granted to people infected with COVID-19 within six months.
Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly noted that Djokovic had given officials at Melbourne airport a medical exemption given to him by Tennis Australia, which hosts the tournament which starts on January 17, and two medical panels.
The point I’m slightly agitated about is what else could this guy have done? Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.
Wood agreed with the judge that Djokovic could not have done more.
Transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed repeated appeals to the officers he dealt with that in his understanding, undeniably, he had done absolutely everything he understood was necessary to get him into Australia. leave it, Wood said.
Djokovic has been under guard in a hotel quarantine in Melbourne since Thursday when his visa was revoked.
But the judge ordered the world’s No. 1 tennis player to be released from hotel quarantine during his trial. It was not clear during his interrogation where Djokovic had moved. He did not appear on screen in the early hours of the virtual hearing.
Djokovic’s lawyers have filed 11 grievances against his visa withdrawal. The lawyers describe the cancellation as seriously illogical, irrational and legally unreasonable.
Interior lawyers Karen Andres said in their submission that if the judge ruled in favor of Djokovic, officials could revoke his visa a second time.
They said the vaccination requirement could only be postponed for arriving travelers who have had a COVID-19 infection if their illness was acute.
There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had an acute serious medical illness in December when he tested positive, the written submission said.
The virtual hearing crashed multiple times due to an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the procedure.
At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and pornography broadcast, the website The New Daily News reported.
Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Sources
2/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/tennis-star-djokovics-visa-reinstated-by-australian-judge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]